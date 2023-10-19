Pope Francis today advocated combining demographic policies with immigration policies to welcome those who escape their countries and create “more inclusive, more beautiful and more peaceful societies”.

“It is important to adequately prepare for the challenges of current migrations, understanding their criticalities, but also the opportunities they offer, with a view to the growth of more inclusive, more beautiful, more peaceful societies,” he argued in an act of prayer for migrants. in St. Peter’s Square.

Francis presided over this “moment” while the Church celebrated the Synod of Bishops and next to a bronze sculpture ordered by him to be installed in Vatican Square that represents a boat loaded with 140 immigrants and refugees from different parts of the world.

The pontiff denounced that The numerous current migratory routes cross “deserts, forests, rivers and seas” to the regret of those who travel them.

“How many brothers and sisters today find themselves in the same condition as the traveler in the parable? How many are assaulted, robbed and beaten along the way? They leave deceived by unscrupulous traffickers. They are then sold as merchandise. They are kidnapped, imprisoned , exploited and turned into slaves,” he lamented.

And he added: “They are humiliated, tortured and violated. Many die without ever reaching their destination. The migratory routes of our time are populated by men and women wounded and abandoned half dead; by brothers and sisters whose pain cries out before the presence of God “.

Migrants at the bus station in the city of Juchitán, Oaxaca state.

Often, he said, “They are people who escape war and terrorism, as we unfortunately see these days“.

Francisco criticized “those who see and pass by, surely looking for a good excuse, in reality out of selfishness, indifference, fear” and recalled that “the good Samaritan did not limit himself to helping the poor traveler on the way” but guided him and took care of him.

“Like the Good Samaritan, we are called to become neighbors to all today’s pedestrians to save their lives, heal their wounds, alleviate their pain. Unfortunately, for many it is too late and we have no choice but to cry over their graves, if “They have them. Today the Mediterranean has ended up being a tomb,” he said.

We must all commit to making the road safer so that today’s travelers do not fall victim to bandits.

The Argentine pontiff proposed four verbs to address the migration issue: “welcome, protect, promote and integrate” and called for creating safe paths for this phenomenon, especially felt in Italy through the dangerous central Mediterranean route.

“We must all commit to making the road safer so that today’s travelers do not become victims of bandits. It is necessary to multiply efforts to combat criminal networks that speculate on the dreams of migrants,” he encouraged.

But he also said that it is “necessary to indicate safer routes” and “expand regular migratory channels.”

“In the current world scenario, it is evident that it is necessary to bring demographic and economic policies into dialogue with migration policies, for the benefit of all the people involved, without ever forgetting to put the most vulnerable at the center,” he urged.

As well as “promote a common and co-responsible orientation for the control of migratory flows” which seem, he said, “destined to increase in the coming years”.

He then encouraged those attending the event to pray for a few moments for those who “have been used and enslaved” on these migratory routes.

EFE