Pope Francis: “Let's not confuse Christmas with consumerism”

“I wish you all a good Sunday and a Christmas Eve in prayer, in the warmth of affection and in sobriety. Allow me a recommendation: let's not confuse the Christmas celebration with consumerism. We can and, as Christians, must celebrate with simplicity, without waste and sharing those who lack the necessary or lack company” said Pope Francis during the Sunday Angelus on 24 December 2023.

Pope Francis: “Let's think of those who are far from the joy of Christmas”

“God's love is similar to what we feel between us: for example when friends, boyfriends or spouses treat each other with delicacy and take care of each other with kindness. This is how God loves and calls us to do the same, welcoming, protecting and respecting others, also thinking of those who in these days are far from the joy of Christmas” said Pope Francis during the Sunday Angelus on 24 December 2023.

Pope Francis: “We pray for those suffering in the wars in Ukraine and Palestine”

“We are close to our brothers and sisters who suffer from the war, we think of Palestine, Israel and Ukraine. We also think of those who suffer from hunger, poverty and slavery. The God who took a human heart for himself, instills a little humanity in men” said Pope Francis during the Sunday Angelus on 24 December 2023.

Pope Francis' Angelus on Christmas Eve, the full video

Like every Sunday, also on December 24th, i.e. Christmas Eve which this year falls on a Sunday, Pope Francis addressed the traditional Sunday Angelus to the pilgrims and tourists who also came to assist the day before Christmas. In his Angelus, the Pope, starting from the reading of the Gospel of the day, concerning the episode of the Annunciation, spoke of the importance of welcoming God's love in all its forms. The Pontiff also invited people to spend the Christmas holidays with sobriety without giving in to consumerism. Finally, the Pope remembered the victims of wars in the world and wished everyone a merry Christmas. Here is the full video.

Pope Francis: don't forget to pray for me

“We are close to our brothers and sisters who suffer from war, we think of Palestine, Israel, Ukraine. We also think of those who suffer from poverty, hunger, slavery. The God who took for himself a human heart instill humanity in the hearts of men. And please don't forget to pray for me.” Pope Francis concluded at the Angelus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

