Pope Francis and the diplomatic case with Ukraine

Pope francesco he doesn't get one right. No sooner had the controversy with Israel died down than another one arose with Ukraine. But let's proceed in order. Cardinal Pietro ParolinSecretary of State, speaking on behalf of Pope Francis, had said some time ago: “I learned that Italy too…On the other hand, the Holy See has said so from the beginning. On the one hand, a clear and unreserved condemnation of what happened on 7 October, and I repeat it here; a clear and unreserved condemnation of every type of antisemitism, and I repeat it here. But at the same time also a question why Israel's right to defensewhich was invoked to justify this operation, either proportionate. AND certainly with thirty thousand deaths it is not”.

The Israeli Embassy at the Holy See he had defined these words as “deplorable” and added: “Judging the legitimacy of a war without taking into account ALL (in capital letters, ed.) the relevant circumstances and data inevitably leads to incorrect conclusions”. At this point she had been there the irritation of the Vatican and so the Israeli Embassy had to intervene again: “With reference to the press release of February 14th, we would like to point out that the original press release it was in English and was subsequently translated into Italian. The statement is in English, in reference to the words of his Eminence, Cardinal Pietro Parolinit read: It is a regrettable declaration.

The word was chosen in the Italian translation regrettablewhich could also be more precisely translated as unlucky”. The other day it happened again, but this time with Ukrainewhen the Pope in an interview on Italian-Swiss TV asked a Kiev of having the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate“. Obviously the response was the summoning of the apostolic nuncio to Kiev. The Ukrainian foreign ministry commented as follows: “Visvaldas Kulbokas was informed that Ukraine is disappointed from the Pope's words regarding the 'white flag' and the need to 'show courage and negotiate' with the aggressor”.

But the story doesn't end here. Also EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Strange said, “Just to remember the position of the European Union on peace. Peace lies in the hands of one man. His name is Vladimir Putin, who launched the war and continues it every day. We are obviously in favor of peace. A peace that is just and according to the conditions of the victim of this war which is Ukraine”. In short, every time Pope Francis speaks he causes damage. It almost seems that he enjoys bringing the doctrinal confusion that reigns supreme in Vatican also in politics.