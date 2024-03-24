Pope francesco he did not read the homily he had prepared for the Palm Mass. Introducing the rites she had shown a tired voice. At the end of the reading of the Gospel there was a moment of silence, then directly the Creed without the Pope's homily. It is the first time that a pontiff does not read the Palm Sunday homily.

Over 400 prelates concelebrate with him: 30 cardinals, 25 bishops and 350 priests. Over four hundred people brought palms and twigs of olive. There are 25 thousand faithful present in St. Peter's Square.

The Pontiff then spoke the Angelus: “I assure my prayers for the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack carried out the other evening in Moscow. May the Lord welcome them in his peace and comfort their families. And may he convert the hearts of those who protect, organize and carry out these inhumane actions which offend God, who commanded 'you shall not kill'.”

The thought also runs to Ukraine it's at Gaza: “I think in a special way of the tormented Ukraine where so many people find themselves without electricity due to the intense attacks against infrastructure which, in addition to causing death and suffering, carry the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe. Let's think of Gaza which suffers so much”, he said. said Francesco at the end of the celebration.

The Dad at the Angelus he remembered the two peacekeepers killed a few days ago in Colombia. “I express my closeness to the community of San José de Apartado, in Colombia. A few days ago a young woman and a boy were murdered. In 2018 this community – recalled Pope Francis – was awarded as an example of commitment to the economy solidarity, peace and human rights”.