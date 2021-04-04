Pope Francis called on Easter Eve not to lose hope during the protracted Coronavirus crisis.

And the head of the Catholic Church in St. Peter’s Church said: One of the Easter messages is that starting over is always possible.

“In the dark months of the pandemic, let us start over and never lose hope,” the Pope said.

Only a limited number of people have been allowed to attend as a precaution to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Easter is considered the most important holiday for the Christian religion.