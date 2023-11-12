The Vatican announced this Saturday, November 11, the dismissal of Joseph Strickland, a conservative American bishop who had repeatedly criticized the positions of Pope Francis. Strickland had been appointed bishop of Tyler, Texas, by Benedict XVI in 2012.

“The Holy Father has relieved Joseph E. Strickland of the pastoral governance of the diocese of Tyler (United States),” the Vatican explained in a statement. The decision is announced after the pontiff sent two American bishops to the diocese of Joseph Strickland, in Texas, in June.

Austin Bishop Joe Vasquez was named apostolic administrator of the diocese, the statement continued, without providing further details.

According to commentators, it is extremely rare for a bishop to be directly relieved of his responsibilities, rather than being encouraged, or summoned, to resign.

In a post on his website in September, Bishop Strickland responded to rumors that the Vatican was calling on him to resign. “I cannot resign as bishop of Tyler, as this would be tantamount to abandoning the flock in my care,” he wrote. “I have also stated that I will respect the authority of Pope Francis if he removes me as Bishop of Tyler.”

FILE PHOTO: Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, speaks during a rally to protest the Los Angeles Dodgers’ tribute to the pro-LGBTQ+ group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Los Angeles Stadium. Dodgers in Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 16, 2023. © via REUTERS / USA Today Sports

Joseph Strickland had no immediate comment on his dismissal.

On his blog in September, he wrote: “I love Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church he established.” “My only desire is to speak his truth and live God’s will to the best of my ability.”

One of the most critical of the Pope

The Vatican did not specify what triggered the apostolic visit to Texas or what conclusions it led to. In this regard, Joseph Strickland wrote that the two bishops had spent a week holding conversations, also with him, about the situation in the diocese.

The bishop of Texas, appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, has been one of the biggest critics of Pope Francis.

The Argentine pope, 86, has sought to make the Church more compassionate and open to different points of view. But he has faced fierce opposition from critics, especially in the United States, who have accused him of sowing confusion and failing to respect the fundamental beliefs of Catholics.

In a message posted earlier this year on X (formerly Twitter), Joseph Strickland accused the pope of “undermining the deposit of faith.”

Please allow me to clarify regarding, “Patrick Coffin has challenged the authenticity of the Pope Francis.” If this is accurate I disagree, I believe Pope Francis is the Pope but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith. Follow Jesus. — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) May 13, 2023



Many of his critics accuse Francis of not being firm enough on the issue of abortion and of being too understanding of homosexuals and divorced people.

At a meeting of Jesuits in Lisbon, the pontiff deplored the “very reactionary attitude” of some Catholics in the United States. He said that looking at the past “is useless and (it is necessary) to understand that there is an appropriate evolution in the way of approaching questions of faith and morals.”

In 2022, when the Vatican, in a similar act, decided to expel the ultraconservative American priest Frank Pavone for alleged “blasphemous” publications on his social networks, the only bishop who came out publicly in his defense was Strickland.

“Blasphemy is that this holy priest is expelled while an evil president promotes the denial of the truth and the murder of the unborn at all times,” the Texan bishop wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Pope Francis leads a mass to open the Synod of Bishops, in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on October 4, 2023. © Vatican Media/Via Reuters

The decision to remove Joseph Strickland was also announced by the United States Episcopal Conference, in a statement as brief as that of the Vatican.

The Diocese of Tyler has more than 120,000 Catholics, out of a total population of more than 1.4 million, according to the conference.

For its part, the diocese published a statement on its website confirming the Vatican’s announcement, adding: “our work as a Catholic Church in Northeast Texas continues.”

With AFP

Adapted from its French original