He Pope Francisco He was discharged from the Gemelli Hospital, after having been hospitalized for three days due to infectious bronchitis, which was treated with antibiotics and timely rest.

He acknowledged that after the hearing on Wednesday he began to feel a general malaise in his body and asked to be taken for review because the malaise was increasing more and more, a timely action to quickly control the disease.

When leaving the hospital At approximately 11 in the morning, he gladly greeted the people who were enthusiastically waiting for him when he left the hospital, journalists and parishioners received him with love.

“I’m still alive, once, an old man, more than me, he said ‘father, I didn’t see death, but I saw it coming and it’s ugly, eh,'” he jokingly commented to the people who greeted him from his white car that led back to the Vatican.

He commented that in the hospitalHe took the opportunity to visit the inmates, he stressed that he was visiting the children’s oncology area and was talking with them and playing with pleasure despite the situation in which the minors find themselves.

thanked the medical staff who attended him and confirmed his presence the day after his traditional Palm Mass in San Pedro Square.