The Pontiff was hospitalized on Wednesday (29.Mar), due to a respiratory infection

O pope francis was discharged from the hospital this Saturday morning (Apr.1, 2023). The pontiff was hospitalized on Wednesday (March 29) at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, due to a respiratory infection.

According to the Vatican, the pope will go home and will preside over the Palm Sunday mass, which will be celebrated in St. Peter’s Square this Sunday (April 2).

Francis left the hospital around 10:30 am in Rome (5:30 am in Brasilia time) walking with the help of a cane – the pontiff has been using a wheelchair and a cane to get around, because of knee problems.

According to Vatican News, the Pope had already returned to activities on the 6th (March 31), still in the hospital. Francisco visited the hospital’s pediatric oncology and child neurosurgery ward.

During his visit, the pontiff expressed his gratitude for the “sacrifice and spirit of service” of health agents. She even baptized a newborn.

Francis celebrated 10 years of pontificate in March. During his pontificate, he faced some health problems. In 2021, the leader of the Catholic church was admitted to perform a large intestine surgery. At the time, it was hospitalized for 11 days. He has already been diagnosed with heart problems and suffers from chronic sciatica.

In December 2022, Francisco reported that he had a letter of resignation ready in case he had to sudden health problems let him “disabled” for the function. He had already said, in July 2022, that had no plans to resign, but said that everything depended on his health. He declared, at the time, that his advanced age and difficulty walking began a slower phase of their leadership.