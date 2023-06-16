Pope Francis was discharged from the Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, on the morning of this Friday (June 16, 2023). The leader of the Catholic Church had been admitted to the health unit since June 7, when he underwent surgery for an intestinal hernia. Asked by journalists about his health status, Francis said only: “I am still alive”. According to Vatican Newswith information from the hospital, the pope’s clinical condition is progressively improving and he should resume normal travel and activities soon.

