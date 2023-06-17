Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

Pope Francis (r) speaks to Georg Gänswein, Curial Archbishop and Prefect of the Papal Household, during his weekly general audience in the Vatican Audience Hall. (Archive image) © Alessandra Tarantino/dpa

After a long back and forth, Georg Gänswein has to leave Rome. Freiburg will be the new home for the archbishop and confidante of Pope Benedict – for the time being.

Rome – There can be no talk of a warm farewell. Pope Francis sent Georg Gänswein, who was close to Benedict, to Freiburg. The Vatican confirmed this on Thursday (June 15) with a two-line message. Thus, the once powerful Benedict confidant Gänswein has to return to his home in the south-west of Germany without an office. There was no word of thanks from the Holy See. Gänswein was in Rome for almost as many years as the mini-statement had words for his farewell.

Gänswein back home: Pope Francis deports Benedict confidants to Freiburg

After almost three decades at the Roman Curia, the longtime private secretary of Pope Benedict XVI. live in Freiburg in the future. Where the 66-year-old will have his domicile in the shadow of the venerable Münster is still a mystery. There shouldn’t be a housing shortage for him. The church runs numerous institutions in the student and national league city.

For Gänswein, whose book publication caused a lot of irritation in Italy, a long period of uncertainty is coming to an end. Since Benedict’s death on New Year’s Eve 2022, he had been waiting for Pope Francis to assign him a new task. He was received three times for official private audiences. There was even talk of a crisis summit in the Vatican when Ganswein’s revelations after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict made waves.

Former papal secretary is to leave Rome in the first week of July

Now Gänswein should leave Rome in the first week of July. In Freiburg, which is so proud of its southern lifestyle, there is no euphoria to be felt. A welcome greeting is missing so far. The native of the Black Forest is also returning without an official role. In May he led a mass in Münster – but does something like that fill a former top man and string puller from the headquarters of the Catholic world church?

It remains to be seen whether Freiburg will be too small for Gänswein and Archbishop Stephan Burger (61). Outwardly, the Archdiocese with around 1.8 million Catholics is relaxed. Gänswein should arrive first, then we’ll see what’s next – that’s the motto. But there are already fears that Freiburg could become a kind of pilgrimage site for conservative church followers.

Gänswein case “unique”: Church historians on the deportation by Pope Francis

The Gaänswein case is “actually unique,” church historian Ulrich Nersinger told Bavarian Radio. Because in the world of Catholic offices there is actually no bishop who is neither retired nor in charge of a diocese. “Proposed are resident bishops, bishops emeritus, auxiliary bishops and auxiliary bishops emeritus. But such a case as Gänswein is not planned,” the Vatican expert continued.

In any case, it is certain that Gänswein represents “no additional financial burden” for the state treasury. This is based on a request from BR at the press office of the state government. “In Baden-Württemberg – unlike in Bavaria – clergymen are not paid from the state budget anywhere. Therefore, the return of Archbishop Gänswein will not involve any additional financial burden in the state budget.” In Baden-Württemberg, bishops are financed from church taxes, while in the Free State clergy receive money from the state in accordance with the Bavarian Concordat of 1924.

Francis sends Gänswein away: Pope no longer wants bishop in Rome – “To deny that would be stupid”

Apart from how and whether the former Benedikt confidant is paid, one wording in particular, according to Nersinger, makes one sit up and take notice. “We still have a strange wording in the message from the Vatican, which says: ‘per il momento’.” So Gänswein is probably only going to Freiburg “for the moment”. “It is therefore completely unclear whether the Pope will not call him somewhere else at a later date,” Nersinger continues. This means that the future of Pope Benedict’s former secretary is up in the air, which in turn makes planning for the Archdiocese of Freiburg much more difficult. “This is quite a legal uncertainty for everyone involved,” says Nersingerdem BR.

According to Nersinger, a definitive decision about Gänswein’s future would have been desirable. “Even if you no longer want someone in Rome – you get the impression it would be stupid to deny that – you have to say clearly how someone is protected.” That also includes the financial component. However, the Vatican is certain that Gänswein need not fear gnawing at the hunger pangs. “I don’t think he has to sit in front of the Freiburg Cathedral with a cap and collect for his living.”

Vatican sends Archbishop to Freiburg: Pope Francis sends Gänswein to well-known city

Despite the uncertain future, the Vatican is not sending Gänswein to a completely unknown city. The archbishop knows the city – he is even an honorary canon there. He was born not far from there, in the Black Forest community of Riedern am Wald, as one of five children of a blacksmith and a housewife. He studied theology in Freiburg. It was here that he was ordained a priest in May 1984.

Nevertheless, Freiburg will probably have to be prepared for some excitement – especially if Gänswein gets involved in theological debates. He has sharply criticized the synodal path reform movement on several occasions. After the cool farewell from Rome, there is no guarantee that the welcome in Germany will be much warmer. (mst with material from the dpa)