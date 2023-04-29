Pope Francis maintained a delicate balance this Friday in his interventions during his first day of visit to Hungary, one of the most rebellious countries in the European Union due to the positions of its prime minister, the ultranationalist Viktor Orbán, considered the most pro-Russian of the European leaders and with a position of ‘closed doors’ against immigration that is placed in the antipodes of what the Argentine Pontiff preaches. Faithful to the approaches of the Catholic religion, the majority in the country, Orbán instead develops a policy in favor of the traditional family and that makes abortion difficult, which was applauded by the Bishop of Rome. After meeting with the sovereignist leader at the Sandor Palace in Budapest, Francisco gave a speech to the authorities of the Magyar country in which he took the opportunity to address all of Europe, inviting them to end the war in neighboring Ukraine. He denounced that there is “a kind of war infantilism” and advocated a broad outlook that allows us to overcome the current situation, caused by the Russian invasion in February of last year. «Peace will never come from the pursuit of one’s own strategic interests, but rather from policies capable of looking at the whole, at the development of all; attentive to the people, to the poor and to tomorrow, not only to the power, the profits and the opportunities of the present”, he said. Related News standard No The Pope prays for peace in Ukraine and Jerusalem in his Easter message RC standard No “I’m still alive,” the Pope jokes when Dario Menor was discharged from hospital Faced with the pacifist impulse that swept the Old Continent after the end of the Second World War and which was the germ of the European Union, today “we are witnessing the sad decline of the choral dream of peace”, while “the soloists of the war prevail”, lamented Jorge Mario Bergoglio. While “nationalisms roar again”, international politics today seems to have as its objective “to inflame spirits more than to solve problems”. A few hundred kilometers from the “martyred” Ukraine, the pope called for “peace-creating efforts” to overcome the “many dangers” of this historic moment. Policies for the birth Giving one of sand and one of sand to the sovereignist Orbán, Francisco applauded his defense of Christian values ​​and national identity against the risk of becoming a “fluid or gaseous reality, in a kind of abstract supranationalism” in which, in his opinion, runs the risk of Europe falling. Although he warned about the dangers of “self-referential populism”, he also pointed out the threat posed by “ideological colonizations”, among which he cited gender ideology, which he considers the right to abortion “a conquest”. “How beautiful, on the other hand, to build a Europe centered on the person and on the people, where there are effective policies for the birth and the family,” the pope celebrated, applauding the measures in this regard of the Orbán government. “Peace will never come from the pursuit of one’s own strategic interests,” he warns. Bergoglio was more critical when speaking about welcoming foreigners in the face of Budapest’s ‘closed doors’ positions. He recalled that Christians “cannot be indifferent” to the many “desperate brothers and sisters fleeing conflict, poverty and climate change”, so it is necessary to address this issue “without excuses or delays”. That is why Europe must “urgently” establish “safe and legal pathways” to respond with “shared mechanisms” to this challenge. In the meeting he had with the Pope, with whom he had already met in 2021 and 2022, Orbán puffed up his chest for Hungary’s efforts to “maintain the Christian path”, a “very difficult fight in this current Europe and in this war that cries out for peace». He also considered that his country is experiencing “a wonderful moment” and described the visit of the Pontiff as “support”.

