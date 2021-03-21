Pope Francis denounced that the mafias, which are in all corners of the world, they are exploiting the pandemic and enriching themselves with corruption.

The Pope has denounced that mafia organizations “they take advantage” of the situation that the pandemic leaves with businesses on the verge of bankruptcy or companies that go bankrupt at the same time that he has warned that they are “getting rich with corruption.”

Francisco recalled that in Italy the Day of Remembrance of the Innocent Victims of the Mafias is celebrated at the end of the Angelus prayer, which he celebrated, again, in the library and not looking at St. Peter’s Square, due to the restrictive measures envisaged in Rome due to the pandemic.

The pope defined them as “structures of sin” and “contrary to the Gospel of Christ” and stressed that “they confuse faith with idolatry”, in reference to the Catholic cult exhibited by some mafia families.

He recalled that “Pope Saint John Paul II denounced their culture of death and that Benedict XVI condemned them as the way of death.”

“Let us remember all the victims and let’s renew our commitment against the mafias, “he said.

In his Twitter account, Francisco also recalled World Down Syndrome Day with a message and wrote that “every child that is announced in the womb of a woman is a gift that changes the history of a family: of a father and a mother, grandparents and siblings. And this child needs to be welcomed, loved and cared for. Always! “.

And with another “tweet” he referred to the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and stated that: “Racism is a virus that easily mutates and that, instead of disappearing, it hides and is always on the lookout. Expressions of racism once again embarrass us, thus demonstrating that the advances of society are not guaranteed forever. “

The Pope also recalled that this Monday is World Water Day, a resource that he said “is not a commodity” but “a universal symbol and a source of life and health”. Currently 2,200 million people live without access to drinking water.

The Pope has denounced this situation and insisted that it is “necessary to guarantee clean water and sanitation for all.” For this reason, he has called for political and economic leaders to work towards this end: “I am thinking, for example, of the University of Water, in my land, of those who work to move it forward and make the importance of water understood. Many thanks to the Argentines who work at this University of Water “.

Source: EFE and Europa Press

PB