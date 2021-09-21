Pope Francis denounced that within the Vatican They “wanted him dead” after colon surgery to which he submitted on July 4 last, and criticized that some religious “were preparing the conclave” to choose his successor.

“I’m still alive. some wanted me dead“, denounced the pontiff in a meeting with Jesuits last week in Slovakia, revealed this Tuesday by the magazine of the Society of Jesus” La Civiltà Cattolica “.

“There were even meetings between prelates, who they thought the Pope was more serious than what was said. They were preparing the conclave, “criticized Jorge Bergoglio, 84.

The Pope thus referred to movements within the Roman Curia after the colon operation he underwent on July 4 at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where He was then hospitalized for 10 days before returning to the Vatican.

The conclave is the gathering of cardinals under the age of 80, the so-called “electors”, inside the Sistine Chapel to elect a pope in the event of resignation or death.

After the operation, in which they removed 33 centimeters of intestine To treat diverticulitis, Francisco began a recovery at his Casa Santa Marta residence that progressed better than expected and was seen in good shape and smiling during his recent four-day tour of Budapest and Slovakia.

After the operation, faced with rumors about a possible resignation, the Pope nevertheless raised that It never “crossed his mind” to quit.

The dialogue with the Slovak Jesuits, on September 13 in Bratislava, was published this Tuesday by the magazine “La Civiltà Cattolica”, to which, since the beginning of his pontificate, Francis has published his meetings with the members of the Society of Jesus during trips outside of Italy.

