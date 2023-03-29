Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ by Nashville school shooting

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pope Francis speaks out on school shooting in the United States
Pope Francis speaks out on school shooting in the United States
The attack was carried out by a woman who had seven legally purchased pistols.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Pope Francis is “deeply saddened” by the attack on a school in the city of Nashville (Tennessee)where a woman killed six people, in an act of “senseless violence”, the Vatican revealed today.
“Deeply saddened by the recent Nashville school shooting, His Holiness Pope Francis asks you to convey his deepest condolences” to those affected by this act of “senseless violence,” read the telegram sent to Bishop Joseph Mark Spalding. by the Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, on behalf of the pontiff.
(Also read: Shooting in Nashville: Police reveal video of massacre at Christian school).
The message indicates that Francis “joins the entire community in mourning the deceased children and adults and entrusts them to the loving embrace of the Lord”, whom he asks to invoke “the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit on the families “affected by the tragedy.
He attack, which occurred last Monday, was carried out by a woman who had seven legally purchased pistolsdespite being under medical treatment for an “emotional disorder”, as revealed by the Nashville Metropolitan Police.
(You can read: Shooting in a nightclub in the United States leaves one dead and three injured).
Audrey Hale, 28, officially identified as a transgender woman, was shot dead by officers after murdering three nine-year-old children and three adults at The Covenant School, a private Christian center where he had studied.
Nashville shooting: Police release video of massacre at Christian college
Photo:
EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pope #Francis #deeply #saddened #Nashville #school #shooting
Leave a Reply