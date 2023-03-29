Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ by Nashville school shooting

Pope Francis is “deeply saddened” by the attack on a school in the city of Nashville (Tennessee)where a woman killed six people, in an act of “senseless violence”, the Vatican revealed today.

“Deeply saddened by the recent Nashville school shooting, His Holiness Pope Francis asks you to convey his deepest condolences” to those affected by this act of “senseless violence,” read the telegram sent to Bishop Joseph Mark Spalding. by the Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, on behalf of the pontiff.

The message indicates that Francis “joins the entire community in mourning the deceased children and adults and entrusts them to the loving embrace of the Lord”, whom he asks to invoke “the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit on the families “affected by the tragedy.

He attack, which occurred last Monday, was carried out by a woman who had seven legally purchased pistolsdespite being under medical treatment for an “emotional disorder”, as revealed by the Nashville Metropolitan Police.

Audrey Hale, 28, officially identified as a transgender woman, was shot dead by officers after murdering three nine-year-old children and three adults at The Covenant School, a private Christian center where he had studied.

EFE

