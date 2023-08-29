Pope Francis has criticized what he has described as a “reactionary” and “politically charged” environment within the Catholic Church in the United States.

In a private meeting on the 5th with members of the Jesuit Order during his visit to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, where he participated in the World Youth Day, the pope argued that political ideologies are sometimes replacing faith within the Church. .

The pope’s statements were revealed this Monday (28) by the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica.

“You have verified that the situation in the United States is not easy: there is a very strong and organized reactionary attitude that structures an emotional feeling of belonging. I want to remind these people that delay is useless, and it is necessary to understand that there is a correct evolution in the understanding of questions of faith and morals”, said Francisco, in response to a question posed by a Portuguese Jesuit.

In the question, the Jesuit told the pope that he had spent a sabbatical in the US and that he had seen many members of the Church, including bishops, criticize his way of leading the Catholic Church.

In another response to the Jesuit, the pope criticized what he called “political ideologies” within the American church and claimed that such an approach could result in harmful isolation for Catholics.

He likened the evolution of Catholic Church doctrine to growth from the roots up, where the faith is built on “a solid foundation and develops gradually”.

“These American groups you talk about, so closed off, are isolating themselves. And instead of living on doctrine, on true doctrine that always develops and bears fruit, they live on ideologies. But when in life we ​​abandon the doctrine to replace it with an ideology, we lose, we lose like in war,” the pope said.

Regarding moral issues, Pope Francis has stated that the possession of nuclear weapons and the death penalty are now considered “sinful”, something that was not previously recognized, according to him. Francis also mentioned the Church’s changing view of slavery, citing it as an example of how moral understanding can change over the centuries.