Pope Francis has described Daniel Ortega’s Nicaragua as a “gross dictatorship” after a Nicaraguan bishop was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison.

“With great respect, I have no choice but to think of an imbalance in the person who leads (Ortega). There we have a bishop who is a prisoner, a very serious man, very capable. He wanted to give his testimony and he did not accept exile” , said Francis in an interview given to the Argentine news portal “Infobae” in the Vatican, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his papacy, and released this Friday (10).

Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a critic of the Ortega government, was sentenced on February 10 to 26 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of crimes of “treason to the homeland”, amid the crisis in the Central American country.

Monsignor Álvarez refused to board the plane that would take him, along with 222 political prisoners from the Nicaraguan opposition, to the United States, which provoked the fury of Ortega, who called him “superb”, “crazy” and “energetic “.

“It is something that is out of line with what we are living, it is as if it were bringing the communist dictatorship of 1917 or the Hitler dictatorship of 1935, bringing them here … They are gross dictatorships,” said the highest authority of the Church Catholic.

On February 21, the Nicaraguan president described the Church as a “mafia” and accused it of being undemocratic for not allowing Catholics to elect popes, cardinals, bishops and priests by direct vote.

Regime change in Venezuela

During the conversation, Francis was also asked about the political situation in Venezuela and expressed his confidence that there could be a regime change.

“I think so, because the historical circumstances are going to force them to change the mode of dialogue they have. I think so, that is, I never close the door on possible solutions. On the contrary, I encourage them”, he declared.

The 86-year-old pontiff will complete ten years at the helm of the Catholic Church next Monday, a period in which he has focused his efforts on reforming the Holy See to make it more transparent and effective.