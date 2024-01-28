Pope Francis, attacks on gays and thieves? Fakes And vulgar. This is why serious criticism of the Church is needed

“With the authorization to bless gay couples, that is, the improper use of the bottom between people of the same type, Pope Francis has effectively abolished the sixth commandment. Not satisfied with having cleared the itching from the waist down, he thought of also authorizing the cravings of the upper limbs. In recent days the Pontiff has in fact said: “Even thieves often help us not to be stingy. Their behavior is reprehensible, but it can also represent a salutary warning against avarice”. Translated, the new representative of the Nouvelle Théologie of the Church 3.0 has even scrapped the ninth commandment and he subtly implied that desiring other people's stuff is a good and right thing.”



READ ALSO: The Pope from Fazio: “Resign? A possibility. Gay couples must be blessed”

READ ALSO: Avarice, the Pope clears thieves: the praise of therapeutic and salvific theft

These are a few lines from an article published by Italian Business. However, serious criticisms can be made of this pope, like his predecessors Today it is fashionable to criticize it for the simple fact that it is closer to the Gospel than to the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It's this one It's not a serious criticism. As a rule, those who make these criticisms know little about the Gospel and Christianity. In this case the author of the article doesn't even know the sixth commandment, which actually reads: “Do not commit adultery”, and therefore does not condemn honest love between two homosexual people. Regarding theft, the Pope condemned it, since he stated that it was reprehensible, but he wanted to say that in some way it becomes a warning for those who accumulate wealth. Very right. However one could ask the Pope from which pulpit the sermon comes, since the first to have accumulated riches is precisely the Church. This, for example, is a serious criticism.

