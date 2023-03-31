Bronchitis forced Pope Francis to hospitalize at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome: the Holy Father fell ill on Wednesday afternoon and was immediately taken to hospital for tests. The medical staff who follow him provided updates on his state of health: “He requested the administration of an infusion-based antibiotic therapy which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health. Based on the predictable outcome, the Holy Father could be resigned in the next few days”.

There is optimism about his return to the Vatican within a short time, the Pope spent a quiet night and resumed work from his hospital room. He underwent further tests which ruled out heart and lung problems. The respiratory infection from which he suffers is “mild”: a “bronchitis” that has not produced effusions, as could be verified with a CT scan. The director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, explained that “His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. The clinical picture is progressively improving and the planned treatments continue”.

Bergoglio at the age of 21, when he was a seminarian in Argentina, underwent a resection following a serious form of pneumonia: the upper lobe of his right lung was removed due to three cysts. The Vatican is preparing to face Holy Week which leads up to Easter Sunday without the Pope: on Palm Sunday, mass will be celebrated by the vice dean of the College of Cardinals, card. Leonardo Sandri. That of Easter Sunday, however, by the cardinal dean Giovanni Battista Re. Indeed, it is probable that the doctors, even after having discharged Francesco from the hospital, advised him to rest at Casa Santa Marta.