Pope Francis has participated in a virtual way in the Ciutat de València to inaugurate the Scholas headquarters in the Capital of Turia, which is part of the educational project with which the highest ecclesiastical authority wants to transform society through the culture of encounter. The inauguration was attended by the Cardinal Archbishop of Valencia and Grand Chancellor of the Catholic University of Valencia (UCV), Antonio Cañizares, and the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig.

Quico Catalán received him playing with the colors of his team: San Lorenzo de Almagro. “Welcome to your house, We welcome you with some special colors for you: your San Lorenzo red and blue, which are the colors of our Levante“said the Granota president. One more nod to the king of sports and the Spanish soccer of the most soccer-loving Pope.

Catalan also made a request to his Holiness for the newly reformed granota fiefdom: “I want to ask you for a blessing for this house and for this stadium, for what it symbolizes for many people, thousands and thousands of Levantinists, who are in heaven, and other thousands and thousands who are here; and for these more than 110 years of history that this club has. We also want, through football, to conquer the world, “he said.