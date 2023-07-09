Home page politics

Pope’s confidant in the Vatican in the line of fire: After the Georg Gänswein case, a book about kissing caused indirect attacks on Pope Francis.

Rome – He has not yet officially taken up his post in the Vatican. And yet the attacks on the confidants of Pope Francis and probably soon the second most important man behind the pontiff in the Catholic Church have long since begun. Because the future head of the Vatican faith authority, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernández, sees himself exposed to attacks in Rome that have their origin in a book that the priest wrote 30 years ago as a youth pastor.

Power struggle in the Vatican: Book puts the confidant of Pope Francis in the line of fire

The book in question has the Spanish title “Sana me con tu boca” (in English: “Heal me with your mouth. The art of the kiss”) and has been criticizing the theologian for years. With his appointment as Prefect of the Faith by Pope Francis on July 3, his work is once again making waves in the Vatican, but especially in the USA. There the lines of the archbishop from Argentina are quoted with a critical undertone.

Just days after his appointment, the archbishop felt compelled to defend his book and how catpress reported taking a stand on Facebook in response to the criticism. There the 60-year-old writes that opponents of Pope Francis in the Church wanted to attack his reputation as a theologian by quoting from his book, which he wrote 30 years ago as a youth pastor.

Power struggle in the Vatican: “Extreme groups” attack confidants of Pope Francis

As a young pastor, he tried to reach young people with these thoughts, Fernandez explains his motivation at the time in his post. He also took some of the statements made at the time directly from the young people, whom he encouraged to share their ideas on the subject with him.

Fernandez writes that for years “extreme groups” in the church have tried to humiliate him with quotes from the book and to show that he practices poor quality theology. But “a catechesis for adolescents is not a theological work, they are two different literary genres,” the priest defended his work on his Facebook page.

“To attack Francis”: Attacks on Pope confidants in the Vatican

“They will still say many things about me and seek all possible allies to attack Francis for appointing me. But anyone who knows me knows who I am,” says the future head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is the successor authority to the Roman Inquisition.

A confidante of Pope Francis is attacked by “extreme groups” in the Vatican. © Andrew Medichini/Michael Kappeler/dpa/Montage

The Argentine archbishop will take up his position in what is probably the most important Vatican ministry in mid-September and will be the chief guardian to ensure that heresies do not spread in the Catholic Church. An office that Joseph Ratzinger also held from 1981 until his election as Pope Benedict XVI.

After Gänswein’s deportation by Pope Francis, things remain uneasy in the Vatican

Until then, however, there is still plenty of time for further attacks on the confidant of Pope Francis, who is nicknamed “Tucho” in his home country. Even if Fernández will ensure that no false teachings are spread in the Catholic Church in the future, the second most important man in the Vatican behind Pope Francis still offers a lot of potential for attack because of his book. Since its publication, the popular joke “Tucho bésame mucho” (in German: “Tucho, kiss me often” – based on a famous love song).

The criticism of Fernández could probably bring little peace in the Vatican in the coming months. After all, discussions about the deportation of Benedict’s confidante Georg Gänswein, who was probably sent back to Germany without office because of his book revelations by Pope Francis, have not only occupied the church and the media in Italy in recent months. Gänswein has arrived in Freiburg, while the author of another book could give the pontiff a stomach ache after his bowel operation.