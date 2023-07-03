Pope Francis “rejects” and “condemns” the burning of the Koran in Sweden during a demonstration held on June 28 in front of the Soedermalm mosque in Stockholm. “Freedom of expression – explained the Pontiff in an interview with Hamad Al Kaabi published in the United Arab Emirates newspaper ‘Al-Ittihad’, saying he was indignant – should not be used as an excuse to offend others”.

“Our mission – he underlines – is to transform the religious sense into cooperation, brotherhood and concrete acts of good”. Today, he explains, “we need peacebuilders, not instigators of conflict. We need firefighters, not arsonists. We need preachers, reconciliation, not people who threaten destruction. Or let’s build the future together , or there will be no future”, explains the Holy Father.

IRAN – Tehran freezes the appointment of a new ambassador to Sweden in protest against the burning of the Koran. This was stated today by Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian.

The practical, administrative details of the appointment are all completed, but the new ambassador will not go to fill the post in Stockholm, he added. On Wednesday, the Swedish charge d’affaires was summoned to Tehran where he was formally protested for what happened on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Stockholm.