Pope Francis – Angelus June 18, 2023 | Photo: Disclosure / Vatican News

After undergoing abdominal surgery and being discharged from the hospital, last Friday (16), Pope Francis appeared to the public this Sunday (18) in the traditional Angelus prayer for thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

The pontiff condemned the attack on a school on Friday night (16) committed by a group linked to the Islamic State in Uganda, which left at least 41 dead, most of them students. “I pray for the young students who were victims of the brutal attack against a school in western Uganda. This struggle, this war everywhere: let us pray for peace”, he declared.

The pope also reinforced the prayer request for an end to the war in Ukraine. “Let us persevere in prayer for the people of martyred Ukraine. Let us not forget them, they suffer so much,” he said.

Despite the pontiff still recovering from the surgery, private audiences at the Vatican were maintained this week and also his meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva next Wednesday (21).

Francisco, 86, underwent surgery on June 7 at the Gemelli hospital in Rome to remove an abdominal hernia that threatened to cause an intestinal obstruction.

It was the third time he was admitted to this Roman hospital, after the colon operation he underwent in July 2021 and the pneumonia he suffered last March.