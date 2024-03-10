Home page politics

In an interview, Pope Francis advises showing the “white flag” in the Ukraine war. In doing so, he causes immense damage. A comment.

For two years, Pope Francis has stubbornly refused to unequivocally condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine, even though many Christians wanted a clear message far beyond the attacked country.

Now, after two years of war in Ukraine, the Pope is causing justified outrage in a failed TV interview because he gives the impression that he is suggesting that Ukraine capitulate.

Hair-raising: Pope Francis makes misleading comments about the Ukraine war

Even if before the interview was broadcast on the Swiss station RSI If the Vatican frantically denies and assures that the Pope meant a ceasefire and not a surrender with the image of the “white flag”, the damage is immense. In a situation in which the war in Ukraine is on a knife's edge, to play into Putin and his henchmen's hands so clumsily shows limitless naivety. After almost eleven years in office, the Jesuit Francis should know the impact of his words – and especially in the event of war, every word must be carefully considered.

It is tragic that the Pope has catapulted himself out of the circle of possible mediators with such apparently ill-considered statements. What is hair-raising is that the pope's entourage obviously lacks the necessary diplomatic skills and tools. For the people of Ukraine, the words must sound as if Francis was stabbing them in the back. If only the Pope had continued to remain silent. (Claudia Möllers)