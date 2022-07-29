Pope Francis is heading this Friday to Nunavut, in the Canadian Arctic, on the final stop of his trip to apologize for the abuse of indigenous children in boarding schools of the Catholic Church.

(It might interest you: Canada asks for a greater commitment from the pope for its ‘reconciliation’ with indigenous people)

The 85-year-old pontiff will deliver a speech in Quebec before traveling to Iqaluit, capital and largest city of the vast Nunavut territory. There he will meet for the first time survivors of residential schools that housed indigenous children torn from their parents and forced to leave their native language and culture.

(You might be interested in: Pope asks ‘never oppress the conscience of others’ at mass in Canada)

Pope Francis on his visit to Canada.

Later, the Pope will be at a public event of the Inuit people.

“It won’t solve anything but an apology to the world means a lot to us,” Elisapee Nooshoota, from the Iqaluit community of about 7,000 people, told AFP.

From the end of the 19th century to the 1990s, the Canadian government forcibly sent some 150,000 indigenous children to boarding schools run by the Catholic Church.

Many suffered physical and sexual abuse there and thousands are believed to have died from malnutrition, disease, mistreatment or neglect.

Opening his visit to Canada on Monday, the pope publicly apologized for the abuses.

‘They should be doing more’

The Pope upon his arrival in Canada. See also Canada bans unvaccinated father from Covid from visiting son

Many survivors said that request for forgiveness was overwhelming, but for others it was just the beginning of a process of healing and reconciliation.

“They should be doing more with counseling, with wellness centers, with recovery,” said Iqaluit resident Israel Mablick, 43, a survivor of one such school.

Others noted that the pope did not expressly mention sexual abuse against First Nations childrenInuits and mestizos, and in Iqaluit several noticed the same thing.

Francis did not “recognize the institutional role of the Roman Catholic Church in protecting abusers,” said Kilikvak Kabloona, director of an Inuit organization in Nunavut.

“That protection allows sexual violence to grow and we expect an apology for sexual abuse,” he said.

The pope is also expected to be asked to take up the case of French fugitive priest Johannes Rivoire, 93, who is accused of abusing Inuit children in Nunavut and then fleeing to France.

The pope is the head of the Catholic Church and (…) may require Rivoire to face charges.

This year the Canadian police issued a new arrest warrant against him and a delegation of the Inuit people asked Francisco to get involved in the case.

The spiritual leader of 1.3 billion followers began his six-day journey on Monday in

Western Canada moving mostly in a wheelchair due to problems

on his right knee.

Canadian indigenous communities during a meeting with Pope Francis. See also Benedict XVI: what is known about his health after the rumors of his death Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

‘limited physical possibilities’

Pope Francis met this Friday in Quebec, on the last day of his trip to

Canada, with the representatives of the indigenous people whom he assured that he visited despite

of his “limited physical possibilities”, because of his pain in a knee that prevents him from walking, to “take steps forward in reconciliation” with them after the evil that the Church caused them.

I have come as a pilgrim, with my limited physical possibilities, to take new steps forward with you and for you.

Francisco said goodbye to the representatives of the native peoples at the headquarters of the archbishopric.



To them he reiterated: “the pain that I carry in my heart for the evil that not a few Catholics have caused them by supporting oppressive and unjust policies,” in reference to the schools, many

of them managed by the Church, where nearly 150,000 indigenous children were interned who suffered all kinds of abuse.

“I have come as a pilgrim, with my limited physical possibilities, to take new steps forward with you and for you; so that the search continues

truth, so that progress can be made in promoting paths of healing and reconciliation,” Francis said. “I have not come as a tourist,” he added.

Pope Francis during his visit to Canada. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The pope described that from this trip he takes “the incomparable treasure made of people and

of towns that have marked me; of faces, smiles and words that remain inside me; of stories and places “that, she said, she won’t be able to forget.

He valued the indigenous for “that sense of familiarity and community” in such an individualistic world as well as “the link between the young and the elderly, and safeguarding a healthy and harmonious relationship with all of creation.”

I dare to say, if you allow me, that now, in a certain sense, I also feel part of your family, and I feel honored.

And he concluded by wishing that “the great work of healing and reconciliation so pleasing to God” continue.

Pope Francis has moved throughout this trip in a wheelchair to be able to move to the places of the events and has almost always remained seated, even during the celebration of masses, where he has always had an assistant.

In some photos he has been seen walking with the help of a cane or even with a walker when it came to narrow corridors.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

More world news:

-Uncertainty in the eurozone due to a new inflation record in July

-Ukraine: Zelensky oversees the first grain export shipment

-Argentina: opposition questions the election of Massa as Minister of Economy