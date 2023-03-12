Pope Francis, in a file photo. REMO CASILLI (REUTERS)

Pope Francis has charged without nuances against the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo in Nicaragua. The Pontiff described the drift of the Sandinista apparatus, which a month ago sentenced Bishop Rolando Álvarez, one of the most critical voices of the Catholic Church, to 26 years in prison as a “rude dictatorship”, with hints of a “communist or Hitlerian dictatorship”. Nicaraguan and symbol of the opposition resistance. “With great respect, I have no choice but to think about an imbalance in the person he leads,” the Pope said in reference to Ortega. “There we have a bishop in prison, a very serious man, very capable. He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile, ”he continued in statements to the portal infobae regarding Álvarez’s refusal to board a plane that took 222 political prisoners into exile in the United States.

“It is something that is outside of what we are experiencing, it is as if it were bringing the communist dictatorship of 1917 or the Hitlerite dictatorship of 1935, bringing the same here… They are a type of rude dictatorship. Or, to use a nice distinction from Argentina, guarangas,” said Francisco, who will celebrate 10 years of papacy on Monday. The Ortega and Murillo regime has escalated the conflict with the Church and has deepened the persecution of religious. The president recently turned against Catholicism and said that “the priests, the bishops and the popes are a mafia.” One of his last decisions was to ban Holy Week processions in all the parishes of the Central American country.

Bishop Silvio Báez, another prelate persecuted by the presidential couple, now exiled in Miami, celebrated the Pope’s words via Twitter: “Today he has told you what you are: a dictatorship of unbalanced, vulgar and anachronistic, in the Hitlerian style and communist. I think it’s not the first time he’s seen them like this and it’s not too late to say it.

During the conversation, Francisco also spoke about the political situation in Venezuela and expressed confidence in the possibility of a change of cycle. “I think so,” he replied when asked about it. “I think so because it is the historical circumstances that are going to force them to change the mode of dialogue they have. I think so, that is, I never close the door on possible solutions. On the contrary, I encourage it, ”he added. The Vatican’s mediations to facilitate a negotiation, both in Venezuela and in Nicaragua, have so far ended in a dead end.

