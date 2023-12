Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace during the weekly Angelus prayer this Sunday (17) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis celebrated his 87th birthday this Sunday (17) with a “circus party” in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, complete with cake and the company of children from a Holy See pediatric hospital and their families.

Birthdays are not traditionally celebrated in the Vatican, but the pontiff's birthday “party” has become a tradition.

This morning, as reported by the portal Vatican NewsPope Francis attended the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, very close to his personal residence, to participate in the party organized by the Santa Marta Dispensary, a pediatric center of the Holy See founded a century ago, in 1922.

The event was attended by more than 200 families who frequent the hospital, as well as its doctors and volunteers, and was animated by shows and juggling from a circus team.

The pontiff, who recently had bronchitis, was also presented with a cake showing himself surrounded by children and others.

“Good morning to all of you and thank you for being able to see so many children here,” the pope thanked the birthday guests.

The religious leader asked the children to prepare “for the great party” of Christmas and to think about what they would ask Jesus.

“Have you thought about this? Then ask. I wish you all a Merry Christmas. Always with a smile on your face and may the Lord grant you everything you desire”, he concluded, and then appeared before the world to recite the Sunday Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace.