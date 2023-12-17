Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/17/2023 – 12:19

Pope Francis turns 87 this Sunday, the 17th. In addition to the children at the Santa Marta Dispensary, the religious man celebrates the date with a party for more than 200 families, being honored by authorities and faithful from all over the world. The Vatican does not usually celebrate birthdays, other than namedays, but Francis's “party” has already become a tradition.

The Argentine Jesuit is already one of the oldest pontiffs recorded in the history of the Catholic Church. The last occupant of the Throne of Saint Peter to outlive him was Leo 13, who died at the age of 93 in 1903. Before that, it had been Clement 12, who died at the age of 87 in 1740.

Benedict 16, Francis's predecessor, died on December 31, 2022, aged 95, but as pope emeritus. He had left command of the Holy See at 85, citing health limitations.

This morning, Francis visited the Vatican's Paul VI Room, close to his personal residence, to participate in the event organized by the Santa Marta Dispensary, a pediatric center of the Holy See founded a century ago, in 1922.

With the presence of more than 200 families who work at the hospital, as well as doctors and volunteers, the party includes singing, dancing, “a small circus show” and, of course, a birthday cake. Afterwards, the Argentine pontiff recited the Sunday Angelus prayer in the window of the Apostolic Palace.

Pontiff's health restricts agenda

The celebration takes place amid Francisco's well-known health problems, with difficulty walking due to pain in his knees, which forces him to use a wheelchair frequently. At the beginning of the month, he suspended his trip to Dubai, for the United Nations Climate Summit, due to a lung problem.

In 2023, he made five international trips. He intends to visit Belgium in 2024, without specifying a date, and said he has pending trips to Polynesia and Argentina, where he did not visit after becoming pope.

Francisco says he feels in good health, despite his limitations. He has stated that he would be willing to step down if he could no longer carry out his duties, but at the same time he highlights that resignation should not become fashionable.

This week, he also revealed that he wants to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in Rome, and not in the Vatican, in an interview with Mexican TV station N+.

Former ally is convicted of fraud

This weekend, a former assistant to Francisco received the sentence after being accused of fraud. The Vatican Court sentenced nine people for financial scandal, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was its prefect at the Congregation for the Causes of Saints (2018-2020) and number 3 at the Secretariat of State. He received a sentence of 5 and a half years in prison. (with international agencies)