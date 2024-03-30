Pope Francis celebrated the Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on the evening of Holy Saturday. The 87-year-old pontiff was brought to the two-hour mass sitting in a wheelchair and gave the sermon himself.

The Pope canceled his participation in the traditional Stations of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome at short notice on Good Friday, which sparked speculation about his health.

The Vatican described the cancellation of the Stations of the Cross as a precautionary measure to “protect” the Pope’s health. The Vatican then confirmed the Pope's participation in the Easter Vigil mass during the course of the day.

6000 believers in St. Peter's Basilica

On Saturday evening, Francis, who had been in poor health for months, gave the sermon in front of around 6,000 believers in St. Peter's Basilica. He called for joy and hope despite personal and global political crises. These crises are “boulders of death”. Specifically, he mentioned the ruthlessness of hatred and the cruelty of war, which undermine the longing for world peace, but also selfishness and indifference. Easter would roll away those boulders.

According to Francis' words, Easter is intended to encourage people and give hope: “This is the power of God: the victory of life over death, the triumph of light over darkness, the re-blooming of hope amid the rubble of failure.” According to the Holy Week, Easter Vigil is an occasion for joy. “Sister, brother, may your heart burst into joy on this holy night!” said the pontiff in his homily.

On the night before Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his death on the cross. At the beginning of the celebration, the Easter candle was carried in a procession through St. Peter's Basilica in complete darkness – the darkness is intended to symbolize life without faith. The candles of the priests and believers were then lit at the Easter candle to the cry “Lumen Christi” (Light of Christ).

As part of the celebration, Francis baptized eight adults. There were four Italians, two South Koreans, one Japanese and a woman from Albania.

The highlight of the Easter holidays is the Easter mass that takes place this Sunday morning. Afterwards, the head of the 1.3 billion Catholics announces his traditional Easter message and gives the blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”).