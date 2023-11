Pope Francis gives an interview on the papal plane, upon returning from his trip to Mongolia, on September 4 | Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE/EPA/Pool

Pope Francis will not participate in the COP28 climate conference, which will be held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, starting this Thursday (30). The decision was taken on the recommendation of doctors, after the pontiff had respiratory problems in recent days.

According to Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni, Pope Francis accepted “with great regret” the doctors’ request not to travel, and the trip was cancelled. Bruni said the pope and the Holy See still “wish to participate” in discussions in Dubai in the coming days.

Pope Francis, 86, had to undergo a CT scan at a hospital in Rome on Saturday (25) due to “lung inflammation” caused by a “mild flu-like condition”. The exam ruled out the risk of possible lung complications, and the pope’s health is improving.

Pope Francis has always expressed his concern about the “climate crisis” and published two texts on this issue, the encyclical “Laudato Si” (2015) and its second part in the form of the apostolic exhortation “Laudate deum” (2023). He would have around 30 meetings with heads of state, religious leaders and associations during his stay in Dubai, and would be received by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. (With EFE Agency)