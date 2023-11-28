The Vatican announced that the Argentine Supreme Pontiff will not make the trip to Dubai, this year’s venue for the United Nations climate summit (COP28), after presenting respiratory complications caused by lung inflammation. The Vatican reported that Francis’ health has improved and that the cancellation is merely preventive.

“Although the general clinical condition of the Holy Father has improved with regard to the flu and inflammation of the respiratory tract, doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai,” said the spokesman for the Holy Father. Vatican, Matteo Bruni, adding that the pope has decided to abide by medical recommendations “very much against his will.”

On Sunday, November 26, the headquarters of the Catholic Church had confirmed the pope’s participation in COP28, after ruling out possible pneumonia after undergoing a tomography at a hospital in Rome. Francis was to be the first pope to express his concerns about the environment at a UN climate summit.

Despite his physical absence, the pope would speak remotely with around 20 heads of state, in addition to offering a virtual conference on December 2, as reported by Bruni in an appearance with international media.

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery. In St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican, on June 7, 2023. © Reuters/Yara Nardi

The health of Pope Francis

It is not the first time that Francisco, soon to turn 87, cancels a trip for health reasons. In 2022, the Supreme Pontiff was unable to attend a tour due to knee inflammation, although he ended up completing the official visit in early 2023.

Away from planes and world tours, the pope has faced numerous health complications in recent years. In April, Francisco was hospitalized for three days at the Gemelli medical center in Rome after bronchitis caused him difficulty breathing, although he was treated with antibiotics and discharged days later.

Last June, he underwent surgery for a hernia in the abdomen, an illness that kept him hospitalized for ten days in 2021 and that also required a complex operation.

At his age, a flu could complicate Francis’ health, so Vatican authorities have taken extreme precautions in recent days, inviting the Argentine to preach from the chapel of the papal residence and sending bishops to assist him by reading his daily speech. .

Pope Francis, one of the most famous Argentines, here in Vatican City, on November 15, 2023 © Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

With Reuters and AP