The Vatican reported that Pope Francis canceled his trip next Friday to the COP28 climate conference in Dubai on the recommendation of doctors after his recent respiratory illness.

The spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, explained in a statement that although the general clinical picture of the pontiff “improves”, Doctors advised him not to make the planned trip from December 1 to 3 to Dubai.

“Pope Francis has accepted this request from the doctors with great regret and the trip has been cancelled,” he noted in the note.

However, Bruni explained that The Argentine pontiff and the Holy See continue to wish to participate in the debates in the coming days in Dubai, Therefore, “the way” in which an eventual intervention can be carried out will be defined as soon as possible.

Francisco, 86, had to undergo a CT scan last Saturday in a hospital in the center of Rome for “lung inflammation” due to a “slight flu condition” that in recent days forced him to suspend some events on his agenda. .

(Also read: New record of Colombians detained when trying to enter the US illegally)

Francisco, 86, had to undergo a CT scan last Saturday at a hospital in the center of Rome.

The medical examination ruled out the risk of possible pulmonary complications and the Monday the Vatican confirmed that his state of health is good, without fever and that his general situation is improving. In fact, this Tuesday he received the Spanish bishops for more than two hours.

The cancellation of his trip is a last-minute decision given that on Tuesday morning the Vatican offered a press conference to illustrate the details of the pope’s participation in COP28.

(Also: Sofia, the Duchess of Edinburgh, visits Colombia: these are the objectives of her trip)

Bruni explained in his appearance that Francisco would hold around thirty meetings with heads of state, religious leaders and associations during his stay in the United Arab Emirates, being received by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

It is the first time that a pope was going to actively participate in a summit of this type and also the first time that a delegation from the Holy See will actively participate in the negotiations and not only as an “observer”, as occurs at United Nations summits.

Francis has always expressed his concern about the climate crisis and in fact published two texts on this issue, the encyclical “Laudato Si” (2015) and its second part in the form of an apostolic exhortation “Laudate deum” (2023).

EFE