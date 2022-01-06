On Wednesday, Pope Francis criticized those who prefer to have pets instead of children, pointing to it as one of the causes of the low birth rate in the world. Something for which the pontiff received a barrage of criticism in favor of animal rights. At the same time, this January 5, Spain recognized animals as “sentient beings.”

Controversial words of Pope Francis. On Wednesday, during the first national audience of the year from the Vatican, the pope lashed out at those who prefer to have pets rather than children, calling them “selfish.”

“Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some do not want to have children. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but instead they have dogs and cats that occupy that place,” said the religious eminence during his public intervention.

The pope linked the fact of adopting dogs or cats with the low birth rate – especially in developed countries. Flat against denying motherhood and fatherhood, the Catholic assured that not having children “takes away humanity” from people.

“Saint Joseph, you who have loved Jesus with the love of a father, protect the many children who do not have a family and want a father and a mother. Support the spouses who cannot have children, help them discover a bigger project” , published the senior Vatican official on social networks.

Francisco was concerned about what he called the “demographic winter.” He also took the opportunity to encourage having children or adopting them, while regretting that there are still so many obstacles to adopting infants who need a home.

However, there were many who did not take the Pope’s words as something positive. In social networks, he received many criticisms from users who highlighted the validity of choosing not to be a father or mother and giving the same affection to an animal. Others remarked that, many times, having children is an option that you can only consider under certain socioeconomic conditions.

In addition, numerous studies show the psychological benefits of being accompanied by a pet – especially in the context of the pandemic. Among them, Washington State University, in the United States, published a report that indicates that petting cats or dogs “provides immediate stress relief”.

Also different associations for animal rights criticized the statements of the religious high command, and argued that they harm the “advancement of animal rights.” An issue that is permeating society, and that many international leaders already include on their political agenda.

Advancement of animal rights in Spain: they become legal members of the family

In this context, Spain announced a change in its legislation regarding animals that will be implemented throughout 2022. Now, the country bathed by the Mediterranean considers animals as “sentient beings”. This means that they cannot be abandoned, mistreated or separated from their owners without a compelling reason – as in the case of divorce of the owners.

In fact, in the event of divorce, joint custody of the animals is contemplated, with the obligation to pay maintenance for their expenses. Also, another novelty is that animals may be included in wills – and if they are not included, they will be delivered to the heir who claims them.

As legal members of the family, the animals will also have an identity document (DNI) in 2022. In this animal identity document you can find basic information, such as the pet’s name, date of birth, medical history and all the data of the owners. In this way, it will be easier to locate the owners in case of abandonment or loss of the animal.

The left-wing political party Podemos has also prepared an animal welfare law that aims to go further: punish with jail terms the unjustified murder of an animal, the end of the sale of pets in stores or the prohibition of using wild animals in shows recreational. The political formation intends to approve the draft of the law in the coming months.

The issue of animal welfare is of increasing concern to people throughout the world, especially in the richest countries. For this reason, the EU has one of the most advanced legislation in this regard. However, animal rights organizations say there is still a long way to go.

With EFE, AP and local media