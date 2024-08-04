Pope Francis expressed his concern about the situation in Venezuela and called on all parties to seek the truth and behave with moderation and avoid violence, in an appeal during the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square on August 4.

According to the criteria of

I express my concern for Venezuela, which is experiencing a critical situation. I strongly appeal to all parties to seek the truth and behave with restraint to avoid any kind of violence.

“I express my concern for Venezuela, which is experiencing a critical situation. I make a strong appeal to all parties to seek the truth and to behave with moderation in order to avoid any kind of violence,” the Pope said.

He also urged “to resolve disputes through dialogue for the good of the population and not for the interests of each party.”

Francis also entrusted the country to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, highly venerated in Venezuela, and the prayer of Blessed José Gregorio Hernández, which unites all Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan opposition does not recognize the official result of last Sunday’s elections, after which the National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified Nicolás Maduro as re-elected president.

Protests have been held following the publication of the results, resulting in 13 deaths and 1,200 arrests.

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer, the traditional Sunday prayer. Photo:EFE Share

The Pope also calls for dialogue to prevent the Middle East conflict from spreading

In addition, Pope Francis urged dialogue to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading and stated that “targeted attacks and assassinations will never be a solution.”

Attacks, even targeted ones, and murders can never be a solution and do not help to follow the path of justice and peace and generate more hatred and revenge.

“I am following with concern what is happening in the Middle East and I hope that the already terribly violent and bloody conflict does not spread even further,” said Francis, leaning out of the window of the apostolic palace for the Angelus.

Francis invited everyone to have courage “to resume dialogue so that the fire in Gaza ceases immediately and on all fronts and free the hostages and bring humanitarian aid to the populations.”

He said that “attacks, even targeted attacks, and murders can never be a solution and do not help to follow the path of justice and peace and generate more hatred and revenge.”

“Enough brothers and sisters, do not stifle the word of the God of Peace, let this be the fruit of the Holy Land, of the Middle East and of the whole world. War is always a defeat,” cried Francis.

EFE