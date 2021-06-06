The Vatican (Reuters)

Pope Francis said yesterday he was in pain after the remains of 215 children were discovered in a former Catholic school for Aboriginal students in Canada, and called for respect for the rights and culture of indigenous people.

Speaking to visitors and tourists in St Peter’s Square during his weekly homily, Francis urged Canada’s political and religious leaders to “collaborate with resolve” to shed light on what happened, and to seek reconciliation and healing. He said he sympathized with “the Canadian people, who are shocked by this terrible news.”