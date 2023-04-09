The war in Ukraine refocused this Resurrection Sunday the message of Pope Francis, who in his blessing Urbi en Orbi called for “help to the beloved Ukrainian people”, “light” on the Russian people and He was “concerned” by the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine.

“Open the hearts of the entire international community to work for the end of this war and all the conflicts that stain the world with blood, beginning with Syria, which is still waiting for peace,” the pope told some 100,000 faithful gathered around the St. Peter’s Squareaccording to the Vatican.

Francisco, recovered after being hospitalized for bronchitis, shared his message after the mass on Easter Sunday from the balcony of the central loggia of the façade of Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Convinced that a fragmented “Third World War” is being waged, he reviewed the conflicts that are ravaging the world and in which Nicaragua made the only mention of Latin America.

Like last year, he again pleaded for an end to the war in Ukraine a week after calling for an “Easter truce” in his Palm Sunday speech, something that was not achieved.

The pope presided over Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Photo: AFP / VATICAN MEDIA

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on the path to peace and shed Easter light on the Russian people. Comfort the wounded and those who have lost their loved ones in the war, and make the prisoners return safely with their families,” he said this time.

In the Stations of the Cross on Friday, to which the pope did not go to protect himself from the cold at night, the Vatican included a message written by a young Ukrainian and another Russian in one of the fourteen meditations on the tour.

The Ukrainian recalled his family’s exile and his father’s recruitment, while the Russian claimed to speak with a “feeling of guilt” and lamented the loss of his brother, fallen in battle, but the gesture was protested by the embassy of Ukraine before the Holy See for “equating” both countries.

The message about the situation in Israel

Francis also mentioned his concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. after the escalation of violence in recent days.

“On this day we entrust to you, Lord, the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your Resurrection. I express my deep concern over the attacks in recent days, which threaten the desired climate of trust and reciprocal respect, necessary to resume the dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace reigns in the Holy City and in the entire region,” he said.

Francis’ remarks come a few days after the violent intervention of the Israeli police in the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The eviction of the Palestinian faithful in the middle of religious holidays sparked a wave of condemnations and a new spiral of violence in the region.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had attacked Syria in response to rocket fire into the annexed Golan Heights, after several days of similar attacks from neighboring Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel, the shots fired from southern Lebanon, which were not claimed, were “Palestinian” and probably from Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis waving after delivering the Urbi et Orbi message. Photo: AFP / VATICAN MEDIA

In addition, the Pope dedicated a few words to the victims of the February earthquakes in Turkey and Syriawhere more than 55,000 people were killed, mostly from the Kurdistan region.

Libya, Tunisia, Haiti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, the Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique and Nigeria also appeared in his speech.

The pontiff referred to Latin America when he asked for “Christian communities that celebrate Easter in particular circumstances, such as in Nicaragua.”

“Comfort the refugees, deportees, political prisoners and immigrants, especially the most vulnerable, as well as all those who suffer from hunger, poverty and the harmful effects of drug trafficking, human trafficking and all forms of slavery,” he pleaded. before granting plenary indulgence to those present.

In the absence of the Angelus on Easter Monday, the message of Resurrection Sunday closed the celebration of Holy Week in the Vatican, organized under normal circumstances despite the fact that just a few days ago the pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for bronchitis.

The day after his departure, Francisco participated in Palm Sunday and presided over, although he did not officiate, all the acts except the Via Crucis at the Colosseum on Good Friday to protect himself from the night cold.

“I would like to say to everyone, with joy in my heart: Happy Easter to all,” he concluded from the balcony of the imposing Saint Peter’s Basilica before a square packed with locals and tourists from all over the world, who carried the flags of Spain, Lebanon , Poland and Ukraine, among other places.

EFE