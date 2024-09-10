He Pope Francis He met with bishops and religious from East Timor, one of the stages of his trip through Asia and Oceania, and urged them to “love poverty””.

In the Cathedral of Mary Immaculate, the dad He also urged priests to avoid the temptation of “pride and power” in a country marked by the poverty.

The pontiff also encouraged them to be close to those most in need and to live with humility, stressing that the example must be “the poor priest“.

Francisco He urged those present to spread the “fragrance of the Gospel” by fighting against everything that makes humans unworthy, such as alcoholism, violence and lack of respect for the dignity of women.

Today a mass was celebrated on the Taci Tolu esplanade in Dili, on the second day of his visit to East Timorwith the presence of 600,000 people, the inhabitants of Dili and Timorese who came from all over the country to see and hear the Pope Francis.

Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful upon his departure after celebrating Holy Mass at the Tasitolu Esplanade in Dili, East Timor, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by Alessandro DI MEO / POOL / AFP)

After the mass, the Pope circulated among the crowd for about 20 minutes aboard the popemobile to bless the faithful of one of the poorest countries in the worldamid cheers and a flurry of mobile phone photos.