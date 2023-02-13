Pope Francis regretted this Monday the prison sentence of the bishop critical of the Government of Nicaragua, Monsignor Rolando Álvarezand encouraged political leaders to “sincerely seek” peace in that country.

“The news coming from Nicaragua has hurt me not a little, and I could not help but remember with concern the Bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Alvarezwhom I love very much, sentenced to 26 years in prison and also the people who have been deported to the United States,” the pontiff said after the Sunday Angelus.

The bishop, very critical of the government of President Daniel Ortega, was sentenced last Friday to 26 years and 4 months in prison after being convicted of crimes considered “treason” in the midst of the crisis in the country.

And it is achieved through the patient exercise of dialogue

The pontiff, leaning out of the window of the Apostolic Palace, said that he prays for them and “for all those who suffer in that beloved nation” and asked for the prayers of the faithful who were listening to him from Saint Peter’s Square.

“Let us also ask the Lord for the intercession of the Immaculate Virgin Mary so that she may open the hearts of political leaders and all citizens to the sincere search for peace, which is born of truth, justice, freedom and love.“, he claimed.

This Saturday the Government of the United States demanded the release of this prelate who is highly critical of the Ortega regime and that, one day before his sentence, he refused to be banished.

Monsignor Álvarez refused to get on the plane that would take him, along with 222 other released Nicaraguan political prisoners, to the United States, which provoked Ortega’s fury, who accused him of “superb“, “deranged” and “madman“.

EFE