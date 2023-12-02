The 86-year-old Pope had planned to attend the conference, but a lung infection forced him to remain in the Vatican. He delivered his full speech to the delegates, and Vatican Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin shortened it to fit within the three-minute time limit for speeches.

“Unfortunately, I cannot be present with you as I would very much like. However, I am with you because time is short,” Francis said in his message.

He added, “I am with you because the future of all of us depends now more than ever on the present we choose now. I am with you because destroying the environment is an insult to God.”

Francis has made defending the environment a major part of social teaching during his ten-year papacy. He wrote two major documents on the subject in 2015 and last October.

In his message, he directly appealed to the delegations attending COP28, saying, “It is necessary to achieve a breakthrough that is not just a partial change of course, but a new way to achieve progress together.”

He continued, “I hope that this climate summit will serve as a turning point and demonstrate a clear and real political will that can lead to a decisive acceleration of the environmental transition.”

To achieve this, he said it is necessary to move resolutely towards increasing energy efficiency, renewable energy, “ditching fossil fuels” and changing wasteful lifestyles.

He continued, “The gap between the rich few and the large numbers of poor has never been this bad.” Pope Francis called for exempting poor countries from their debts, as they bear less responsibility for greenhouse gases but suffer more than developed countries.