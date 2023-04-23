Monday, April 24, 2023
Pope Francis calls for cessation of violence and dialogue in Sudan

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World
Pope Francis calls for cessation of violence and dialogue in Sudan


Dad

Pope Francis invited to pray for the Sudanese people.

Pope Francis invited to pray for the Sudanese people.

Combats leave at least 414 dead and more than 3,000 injured.

Pope Francis today called for the cessation of violence and for the path of dialogue to be resumed in
Sudan, where since April 15 there have been clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group.

“Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan continues to be serious, which is why I renew my appeal to stop the violence as soon as possible and resume the path of dialogue. I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters,” Francis said, leaning out of the window. window of the pontifical palace during the Regina Coeli prayer, which replaces the traditional Angelus between Easter Sunday and Whitsunday.

The pope has already made several calls for an end to the violence in this country that he said “has suffered so much.”

The fighting that began on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group They arose after weeks of tension over the reform of the security forces in the negotiations to form a new transitional government.

Both forces were the architects of the joint coup that overthrew the transitional government of Sudan in October 2021.

Given the outbreak of the conflict, many countries have decided to evacuate their citizens. According to the count offered this Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured in Sudan.

Vatican City – Efe

