“Let no one abandon the possibility of stopping weapons. Ceasefire,” said Pope Francis. | Photo: Vatican Media

After the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican, this Sunday (29), Pope Francis asked the faithful to continue praying for the end of the war between Palestine and Israel, as well as for the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia. “Let no one abandon the possibility of stopping the weapons. Ceasefire,” he said.

“We continue to pray for Ukraine and also for the serious situation in Palestine and Israel and other regions at war. In Gaza, in particular, spaces must be left to guarantee humanitarian aid and the hostages must be released immediately”, said Pope Francis .

The pope said he heard Father Ibrahim Faltas, vicar in the Holy Land, also plead for a ceasefire. “We too, together with Father Ibrahim, say: cease fire! Stop, brothers and sisters! War is always a defeat, always!”

“I thank everyone – in many places and in different ways – who joined the day of fasting, prayer and penance that we experienced last Friday, begging for peace in the world. We did not give up”, highlighted Francisco.