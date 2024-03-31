The Pope usually tries to shake consciences on Easter Day, the most important celebration for Catholics, and in his message on Easter Sunday he usually reviews the wars and crises open in the world. On this occasion, in the message he read from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis again asked that humanitarian aid be allowed to enter Gaza and that the hostages held by Hamas since the attack on September 7 be released. October to Israel. Bergoglio called for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, after this week the UN Security Council approved the first resolution to demand that the bombings stop since the war began almost six months ago.

The Argentine Pontiff, who resigned from the Via Crucis on Friday to take care of his health, cried: “Let us not allow the ongoing hostilities to continue seriously affecting the already exhausted civilian population, and mainly the children. (…) Why so much death? Why so much destruction? War is always absurd, war is always a defeat.” Furthermore, Francis issued a warning: “Let us not allow the winds of war to blow ever stronger over Europe and the Mediterranean. Don't give in to the logic of weapons and rearmament. Peace is never built with weapons, but by reaching out and opening your heart.”

Thus, he claimed in his message “a path of peace for the martyred populations” of Israel, Palestine and also Ukraine. He called for “respect for the principles of international law” and called for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. “All for all!” he urged.

The Vatican had already mediated the exchange of prisoners in the past, during the first months of the conflict, two years ago, but the Holy See's diplomatic mission later stalled. Francis entrusted Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with a humanitarian mediation mission that, among other things, sought to achieve the return of hundreds of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, but for the moment no results have been seen.

In his Easter message, the Pontiff also asked not to forget other countries afflicted by the conflict, such as Syria, “which has been suffering for 13 years the consequences of a long and devastating war.” In his prayers he included Lebanon, “long affected by an institutional blockade and a deep economic and social crisis, now aggravated by hostilities on the border with Israel.”

Francis also prayed on Easter Day for “people who suffer in other parts of the world due to violence, conflict and food insecurity, as well as the effects of climate change.” And he asked for “consolation to the victims of any form of terrorism.” “Let us pray for those who have lost their lives and implore the repentance and conversion of the perpetrators of these crimes,” he said.

He also remembered the Haitian people, and asked “that the violence that lacerates and bloodies the country cease as soon as possible, and that it can progress on the path of democracy and fraternity.” And to the Rohingya of Myanmar, “afflicted by a serious humanitarian crisis,” and to the country, hit by the consequences of a coup d'état.

And he called for ways of peace on the African continent, “especially for the exhausted populations in Sudan and throughout the Sahel region, in the Horn of Africa, in the Kivu region in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique, and to put an end to the prolonged drought situation that affects large areas and causes famine and hunger.”

After giving the traditional blessing Urbi et Orbito the city and to the world, Francis did not retire, as is usually done, but remained standing for a few minutes on the balcony of the basilica, waving and smiling at the faithful who applauded and cheered him from the plaza. Saint Peter.

Before the blessing, Francis presided over the Easter Sunday mass in the square, before more than 30,000 people. He was concerned about his state of health, something delicate due to the respiratory problems that he has been experiencing for a few weeks, as a result of the flu. On Good Friday he decided not to go to the Colosseum in Rome to witness the traditional Via Crucis to take care of his health in view of the celebrations that awaited him on Saturday and Sunday. The Argentine Pontiff appeared in good shape the last two days, both on Saturday at the Easter Vigil, in a ceremony that lasted almost three hours, and this Sunday, when he presided over the mass, after which he toured the square aboard the popemobile to greet the faithful and later he read the Easter message for about half an hour and gave the blessing.

