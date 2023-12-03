Rome (agencies)

Pope Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church, expressed his sadness at the renewed clashes in Gaza following the end of a humanitarian truce between the Palestinians and Israel. The Pope said in his speech after reciting the “Angelus” yesterday, “The situation is dangerous in Israel and Palestine, and it is painful that the truce was violated, which means death, destruction and misery.” He added: “Many are the hostages who were released, but there are still many others in Gaza. Let us think of them and their families who saw a glimmer of hope in embracing their loved ones again.” He continued, “There is great suffering in Gaza, where necessary goods are in short supply. I hope that all concerned people will reach a new ceasefire agreement in the near future, and will find alternative solutions to weapons, seeking courageous paths of peace.”

On December 1, a humanitarian truce between the Palestinians and Israel ended, concluded with Qatari-Egyptian mediation, and lasted for 7 days, during which prisoners were exchanged and limited humanitarian aid was brought into the Strip, which is inhabited by about 2.3 million Palestinians.​​​​​​