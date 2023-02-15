Pope Francis calls for an end to ‘cruel suffering in Ukraine’

Pope Francis made a new appeal this Wednesday, at the end of the general audience held in the Paul VI hall of the Vatican, for finish soon “cruel sufferings” in Ukraine.

“Let’s not forget the beloved and martyred Ukraine. Let’s pray that their cruel sufferings can end soon”Francis said in a new appeal for stop the war in that countrywho will be one year old on February 24.

The Pope takes advantage of every opportunity to ask for an end to the war. In the press conference on his return from his trip to Africa, he reiterated his Offer to meet with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putinand explained that he will not go to kyiv.

On January 9, receiving the ambassadors accredited to the Holy See in the traditional meeting at the beginning of the year, the Pope asked “the cessation of senseless conflict” in Ukraine and recalled the danger of a nuclear escalation.

Vatican City

EFE