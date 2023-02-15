Thursday, February 16, 2023
Pope Francis calls for an end to ‘cruel suffering in Ukraine’

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in World
Pope Francis calls for an end to ‘cruel suffering in Ukraine’


Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan

Returning from his stay in Africa, he demands to stop the war.

Returning from his stay in Africa, he demands to stop the war.

“Let us not forget the beloved and martyred Ukraine,” Francis said.

Pope Francis made a new appeal this Wednesday, at the end of the general audience held in the Paul VI hall of the Vatican, for finish soon “cruel sufferings” in Ukraine.

“Let’s not forget the beloved and martyred Ukraine. Let’s pray that their cruel sufferings can end soon”Francis said in a new appeal for stop the war in that countrywho will be one year old on February 24.

(It may interest you: Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan, a country plagued by wars and famine).

The Pope takes advantage of every opportunity to ask for an end to the war. In the press conference on his return from his trip to Africa, he reiterated his Offer to meet with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putinand explained that he will not go to kyiv.

(You can read: Null marriage: this is how you can declare it with the new reform of Pope Francis).

On January 9, receiving the ambassadors accredited to the Holy See in the traditional meeting at the beginning of the year, the Pope asked “the cessation of senseless conflict” in Ukraine and recalled the danger of a nuclear escalation.

More news EL TIEMPO

The Bishop of Chiclayo (Peru), president of the Commission for Latin America
Vatican City

The Pope: The family is founded on marriage between a man and a woman

‘Being homosexual is not a crime’: Pope Francis in new interview
weather trends

EFE

