Pope Francis | Photo: Vatican Media/AFP

Pope Francis appealed this Sunday to world leaders to demonstrate “wisdom and a sense of responsibility” to negotiate an end to the various conflicts around the world, such as those currently taking place in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel (…) in the north of Congo”, said the pontiff after the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace, referring to the presence of an Israeli flag among the faithful who they heard him in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let us pray for peace. Peace in martyred Ukraine, which is suffering greatly,” she added.

Francis asked that “the Holy Spirit enlighten the minds of those in power and instill in them wisdom and a sense of responsibility to avoid any action or word that fuels disagreement and to bet decisively on a peaceful solution to conflicts.”

“It is necessary to negotiate”, insisted the pope, who said he was following these wars with attention and concern. In this sense, yesterday, Saturday, he received the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Ivan Soltanovsky, in audience.