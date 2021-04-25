The Pope denounced this Sunday as “Moment of shame” the shipwreck of 130 dead migrants in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, who “for two days begged for help that did not arrive.” During the traditional prayer in San Pedro, he said that he also prayed for those who can help “but prefer to look elsewhere”, which forces “to question all of us about this umpteenth tragedy.”

The United Nations called on the international community, and especially the European Union, to adopt “Urgent measures” to avoid tragedies like the one experienced this weekend.

The migrants were traveling in a rubber boat that broke due to bad weather in the Al Joms area, near the Libyan capital.

The UN highlighted that this latest tragedy is the deadliest on record in the area so far this year. According to the organization, in that part of the central Mediterranean another 300 migrants have already died since the beginning of 2021 in several shipwrecks.

The agency ruled that a “safe and predictable” mechanism be established to ensure the disembarkation of migrants.

“I confess that I am very saddened by the tragedy that has been consummated again in these days in the Mediterranean. One hundred and thirty migrants have died at sea. People, human lives who for two days implored in vain for help that did not arrive. ”, Said the Argentine Pope.

Complaints from various humanitarian organizations in the area they accused the Libyan coast guard, who rejected claims that they are letting immigrants die at sea.

A Libyan coastguard spokesman said they received orders to deploy their forces, which they did, despite poor weather conditions.

Flavio Di Giacomo, Italian spokesman for the United Nations migration agency, denounced that “the lack of an efficient patrol system is undeniable and unacceptable.” “Things must change,” he added..

The humanitarian organization Sea Watch accused the authorities of the European Union of ignoring aid for the barges in distress and of relying on Libya, a country denounced for its lack of will in rescue tasks and the mistreatment of migrants in the fields of detention.

