During his visit to France, the Supreme Pontiff spoke about the migration situation that Europe is experiencing and assured that migration is “a reality of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and that must be governed with wise foresight.” , and also asked for “a European response.”

During his three-day visit to France – which began on Friday and ends on Sunday – Pope Francis this Saturday, September 23, asked Europe for solid actions related to the migration crisis, as part of his closing speech at the conference of bishops and young people from all over the Mediterranean in the French port city of Marseille.

“Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they seek to be welcomed,” he said in his 35-minute speech, which was applauded by many of his followers and heard by European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and the Minister of the Interior of France, Gerald Darmanin, who were present, as well as the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and the vice president of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas.

The Pope’s speech comes amid the arrival in Europe of an unprecedented number of irregular migrants. The continent continues to raise alarm bells over the situation of migration of people in irregular conditions and without papers, fueled by the massive arrivals of Africans to the Italian island of Lampedusa last week.

Since the beginning of 2023 to date, 120,000 irregular migrants have arrived in that territory, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior. In recent days, nearly 10,000 people arrived on the small island, according to the same government ministry and the United Nations migration agency (UNHCR).

The island, governed by Filippo Manino, declared a state of emergency in mid-September. “We have reiterated what we have been asking for months, that is, to try to surround the island with ships in the port, help and support for an island that in recent months has been under great stress,” according to the Italian media RAI News.

Francis insisted that Europe is not experiencing an “emergency”

Pope Francis led the Mediterranean Meeting at the Palais du Pharo, in Marseille, France, with the participation of some 60 bishops. via REUTERS – VATICAN MEDIA

The last time Francis toured France was in 2014 and it has been 5 centuries since a Pope visited Marseille, which is why this visit is so representative.

The Pope assured that, in the speeches of European political leaders who have recently spoken about irregular migration, “two words have resonated, fueling people’s fears: invasion and emergency,” and he then classified them as “alarmist propaganda.” these types of statements.

In this way, the highest leader of the Catholic Church rejected the idea that Europe is experiencing an invasion or emergency, and asked governments “to the extent possible, expand legal entry” because “rejection is not the solution.” .

“The Mediterranean has gone from being the cradle of civilization to the tomb of dignity. It is the stifled cry of migrant brothers and sisters,” Francis said, and recognized “the difficulties of welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating unwanted people.” They are visible to everyone, but the main criterion cannot be the conservation of one’s own well-being, but rather the safeguarding of human dignity.

Between July and August of this year, nearly 50,000 migrants from countries such as Guinea, Ivory Coast and Tunisia have arrived through the Mediterranean, along with thousands of other people whose origin is unknown, according to the Organization. International for Migration (IOM). Meanwhile, that same organization confirmed that more than 2,700 people have died trying to reach Europe.

The Pope assured that “to say enough, on the contrary, is to close one’s eyes; trying to save themselves now will become a tragedy tomorrow, when future generations will thank us if we have been able to create the conditions for an essential integration.”

Also, he stressed that the Mediterranean must be “a laboratory of peace” in the face of “anachronistic and belligerent nationalisms, which want to end the dream of the community of nations.”

Recent actions against the situation of irregular migrants in Europe

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, had presented proposals to tighten the access of irregular migrants to his country. Through a six-page letter that he sent to the country’s political parties on August 30, he had acknowledged that there are “disagreements” regarding the application of measures, but he justified himself by declaring that “it cannot be avoided” to act on the regard.

In that sense, the French president assured his interest in tightening the access conditions for irregular immigrants, but plans to temporarily regularize those who already work in sectors with a lack of labor.

In Germany, on September 13, the authorities announced the suspension of the voluntary reception of asylum seekers from Italy, due to the “strong migratory pressure” that the region is experiencing.

In Italy, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, insisted that the priority of the European Union (EU) should be to work on reducing the arrival of people irregularly.

The far-right leader, who won the elections on the promise of ending irregular migration, said that migration is “a common challenge” for the EU and that it deserves “a collective response.”

The Italian government, on September 14, announced the strict application of a regulation approved in 2015, which is based on European directive 2013/33, which establishes that immigrants arriving in Italy can avoid being detained in reception centers paying 4,938 euros, which will be used to pay for adequate accommodation in the national territory.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 132,867 immigrants have arrived on Italian shores so far this year, almost double that of the same period in 2022 (69,498) and triple that of 2021 (43,756), according to data collected by the agency. EFE.

With EFE, AFP, AP and local media.