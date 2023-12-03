Pope Francis in a recent audience at the Vatican, on November 29. REMO CASILLI (REUTERS)

There is something truly disturbing in the fact that we continue to be surprised by the call to climate action from Pope Francis, who this Saturday once again asked for more impetus from the countries gathered at the Dubai climate summit to accelerate the ecological transition. What should cause us astonishment are not his words, but the absence for decades of a speech like his by the leaders of an institution that claims to pursue the common good of humanity. What Bergoglio proposes is nothing new for those who have been interested in the climate crisis for years, but it does represent a revolution to come from where it comes from. In this case, the sender is almost as important as the message in the communicative act.

The encyclical Laudato yes, published in 2015, contributed decisively to the consolidation of climate hegemony cemented in the Paris Agreement of the same year. It is worth remembering that Bergoglio’s was not the only religious call to climate awareness and action, although a Western and Eurocentric perspective conditions our memory. That same year there were statements by spiritual leaders of Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam and Judaism, as well as different indigenous communities. Although it is true that none of them had the extension and depth of Pope Francis’ encyclical, we must frame this in a global movement in which religions positioned themselves on the side of science, and understood that they also had a share of responsibility. in promoting a collective transformation.

However, Pope Francis has found greater complicity in other spiritual leaders than among his own coreligionists. Beyond some initiatives or congregations that are especially aware—for geographical or personal reasons—little of those words have permeated the rest of the Catholic Church. A Church anchored in anachronistic postulates in almost everything that concerns any knowledge or scientific certainty, which asks—in a veiled or impudently explicit way—the vote for the same deniers and retardists that the Pope condemns with his words. What have Bergoglio’s words translated into for Christians in Spain? I would dare say that in a specific news event, which was limited to 2015. And that, in some cases, also reinforces the atrocious and self-serving perception of Francisco as a leader of an “evil globalist agenda,” a conspiracy that the extreme right waves. even from the presidency of parliaments and regional ministries.

This is why the Pope’s new apostolic exhortation from last October could not be more welcome, Laudato Deum. This arrived at a crucial moment, at the doors of the climate summit (COP28) in Dubai, a conference in a very difficult oil country to start with. The increasingly pressing urgency to act against the climate crisis was also going to motivate another very symbolic gesture at this event: it was expected that for the first time a Pope would attend a climate summit in person. Finally, it could not be due to Francis’ health problems, but this Saturday the number two in the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, read a letter on his behalf at the United Arab Emirates conference in which he called for the end of fossil fuels and a change in wasteful lifestyle.

It is reiterative to say that we cannot afford another COP that ends in resounding failure, and we urgently need horizons of hope beyond the Paris Agreement. After 2015, and still with the feeling of having signed a great global pact, discontent began to take shape that in 2018 would emerge in the panoply of protests, student movements, scientific rebellions and the charismatic figure – which grows larger over time – of Greta Thunberg. Only one emergency that was treated as such, the health emergency, was able to stop in its tracks a social inertia that threatened to start causing major changes.

The Pope’s words in Laudato DeumIn fact, they could be assimilated and even confused with many of those that make up the speeches of the Swedish activist, militant scientists or the main environmental NGOs. Her will and pedagogical skill cause admiration; She clearly explains the difference between time and climate, illustrates the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) scenarios and expresses her concern regarding the crossing of biophysical thresholds and the increase in frequency and intensity of extreme phenomena. There is more climate science in this exhortation from the Pope than in an entire day of programming on many television channels during these days of COP28. Channels that continue to have deniers every time they discuss any issue related to the climate crisis, while the Pope forcefully discredits these positions, highlighting the human origin of warming and the lack of empirical evidence of anyone who dares to deny it.

It is even more shocking and commendable how well it presents the (false) dilemma between collective and individual actions, attributing to personal decisions a key role in collective transformation, beyond the positive impact in grams of carbon dioxide that they may have. I, who have been repeating for years that every individual action adds up, but only collective action transforms, I see myself reflected in Bergoglio’s words when he states that “I invite each one to accompany this path of reconciliation with the world that houses us, and to beautify it with one’s own contribution, because one’s own efforts have to do with personal dignity and great values. However, I cannot deny that it is necessary to be sincere and recognize that the most effective solutions will not come only from individual efforts but above all from major decisions in national and international politics,” to add that “there are no lasting changes without cultural changes.” , without a maturation in the way of life and in the convictions of societies, and there are no cultural changes without changes in people. It is an impeccable synthesis of a dilemma that is posed to any person involved, in one way or another, in the fight against climate change, and especially to those who dedicate their daily lives to environmental education and scientific dissemination.

Bergoglio also addresses the techno-optimism, one of the great obstacles to acting in the present. Why do anything if we are convinced that in the future some technical innovation will save us? In the Pope’s words, “Assuming that any future problem can be solved with new technical interventions is homicidal pragmatism, like kicking a snowball forward.” A very elegant and very visual way to dispatch a wall of magical thinking that prevents us from moving forward.

Finally, what is our role in the world? It is possible that this, and no other, is the fundamental question that threads the Pope’s speech and also any activism, not just climate activism. The Catholic religion is often blamed – rightly – for having the domination of nature in its DNA. In verse 26 of the first book of Genesis we can read: “Let us make man in our image, according to our likeness; and let the fish of the sea and the birds of the air, the cattle, the wild animals of the earth, and all the animals that crawl on the ground be subject to him.” Although Pope Francis already tried in his 2015 encyclical to reinterpret this quote to take away from the divine mandate of domination over creation, the truth is that this is a vision that escapes what is strictly religious. The desire for domination is transversal and systemic. We live within the framework of an economic system, capitalism, which considers nature as an enormous food pantry and warehouse of raw materials, like a plot of land to occupy and a landfill to fill. The Gordian knot of the environmental crisis is our self-perception as subjects separated from the natural world, which capitalism is responsible for reinforcing, separating us from what is alive in the tangible and also in its spiritual dimension. It’s not us and nature. It is us, nature. Bergoglio seems to understand it, and emphasizes the connection with the living world, the interdependence and the ties that unite us to our “universal family”, but the tools he has at his disposal are limited. He tries to modulate the biblical message with the teachings of Jesus, who according to him “could invite others to be attentive to the beauty that exists in the world because he himself was in permanent contact with nature and paid attention to it full of affection and wonder.” ”.

These days it has also been news that Queen Letizia has spoken about decrease in a public forum. Although it is news that should be celebrated—more symbolically than structurally—we should ask ourselves if rejoicing in these dialectical victories will not perhaps lead us to a certain self-indulgence. The important thing is not that two figures as anachronistic and at the same time as relevant as the Pope of the Catholic Church and the Queen of Spain address these issues. What is really crucial is that these mentions and speeches are transmuted into actions and changes of consciousness. That they are part of something more than an individual verbalization, however important that may be. In order that, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio wishes, we end “with the idea of ​​an autonomous, all-powerful, unlimited human being, and we rethink ourselves to understand ourselves in a more humble and richer way.”

Andreu Escriva He is an environmentalologist, doctor in Biodiversity and writer. His last book is Against sustainability: why sustainable development won’t save the world (and what to do about it) (Harp/Sowing).

