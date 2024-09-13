Francis intervenes on the US elections: «Between Harris and Trump? Everyone should choose the lesser evil, both are against life»The reference is to theabortion and to migrant pushbacksthat the Pope condemns clearly and harshly. The Pontiff he states this on the flight that takes him back to Rome from Singapore at the end of the longest journey of the pontificate12 days in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and the City-State. The Bishop of Rome also speaks of the conflict in the Middle East And of the tragedy of the civilians killed: «War in Gaza? It’s too much! No steps are being taken towards peace». While on Beijing and the collaboration for reconciliation he says: «China is an illusion for me, I would really like to go there. That great country is a hope and a promise for the Church. The agreement on the appointment of bishops? The result is good.”

Your Holiness, in view of the upcoming elections in the United States, what advice can you give to a Catholic voter who must decide between a candidate in favor of abortion and another who would like to deport 11 million migrants?

“Both are against life, both the one who throws away migrants and the one who kills children. I am not American, I will not go to vote there. But let it be clear: both not giving migrants the opportunity to work, Not welcoming migrants is a sin and a serious matter. In the Old Testament there is a refrain: the orphan, the widow and the stranger, that is, the migrant. They are the three that the people of Israel must protect. Whoever does not protect the migrant is missing, commits a sin, a sin also against life and with the people. I went to celebrate Mass at the border, near the diocese of El Paso. There were many shoes of migrants, they ended up badly there. Today there is a current of migration within Central America, many times they are treated like slaves. Migration is a right that is already in the Holy Scripture, in the Old Testament. The foreigner, the orphan and the widow, do not forget that. Then, abortion. Science says that in the month from conception there are all the organs of a human being. All of them. Performing an abortion is killing a human being. You like the word or you don’t like it, but it is killing. The Church is not closed because it does not allow abortion, the Church does not allow abortion because it kills. It is a murder, it is a murder! And on this we must have clear ideas: sending migrants away, not letting them develop, not letting them have a life is a bad thing, it is wickedness. Sending a child away from the mother’s breast is a murder. And on these things we must speak clearly. No “buts, however”, both things are clear.





In your opinion, can there be circumstances in which it is morally permissible to vote for a candidate in favor of terminating life?

“In political morality, in general, it is said that not voting is bad, it is not good. You have to vote. And you have to choose the lesser evil. Who is the lesser evil? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know, everyone in conscience thinks and does this.”

There is a danger that the conflict in Gaza will spread to the West Bank. There was an explosion a few hours ago that killed 18 people, including some UN workers. What are your feelings at this time and what do you feel like saying to the warring parties? Is there the possibility of mediation by the Holy See to reach a ceasefire and the desired peace?

«The Holy See is working on this. I tell you one thing: every day I call Gaza, to the parish of Gaza, in the college there are six hundred people: Christians, Muslims… but they live like brothers. They tell me bad things, difficult things. I cannot qualify whether this act of war is too bloody or not, but, please, when you see the bodies of killed children, when for the presumption that some of the guerrillas are there, a school is bombed, it is bad. This is bad.





Sometimes it is said that it is a defensive war, but sometimes I think it is too much, too much of a war… I apologize for saying this, but I do not see that steps are being taken to make peace. For example, in Verona I had a very beautiful experience. A Jew, whose wife had died in a bombing, and a man from Gaza, whose daughter had died, and both spoke about peace, they hugged each other.they gave a testimony of brotherhood. Brotherhood, holding hands. In the end, whoever wins the war will find a great defeat. War is always a defeat, always, without exception. And I want to say one thing, this is perhaps meddling in politics: I thank the King of Jordan very, very much for what he does, he is a man of peace. King Hussein is a good man.

Given the proximity to China, what do you think of peace and the efforts made by Beijing to reach a ceasefire in regions under conflict, such as the Gaza Strip. In July, the Beijing Declaration to end divisions among Palestinians was signed. And then: are there spaces for collaboration on peace between China and the Holy See? We are on the eve of the renewal of the agreement between China and the Holy See on the appointment of bishops: are you satisfied with the results and dialogue achieved so far?

“I am happy with the dialogues with China. The result is good. Also for the appointment of bishops, we are working with good will. I spoke to the Secretariat of State to find out how things are going, and I am happy. China for me is an illusion, in the sense that I would like to visit China. It is a great country, I admire China, I respect China. It is a country with a thousand-year-old culture, with a great capacity for dialogue, for understanding each other. I believe that China is a promise and a hope for the Church. Collaboration can be done and for conflicts certainly. Cardinal Zuppi is moving in this direction and also has relations with China.”

During this trip, she spoke very openly about the problems of every country, not only about the beauties. And that’s why we asked ourselves, why didn’t she talk about the problem that in Singapore the death sentence still exists?

“It’s true, it didn’t occur to me. The death penalty doesn’t work. We have to eliminate it slowly, slowly. Many countries have the law, but they don’t carry out the sentence. The United States is the same… But the death penalty must be stopped, it’s not right, it’s not right.”

Is he going to Argentina?

“It’s something that hasn’t been decided yet. I would like to go, they are my people, I would like to go, but I haven’t decided yet. There are several things to resolve first.”





If it goes, could there be a stopover in the Canary Islands?

“You read my mind, huh? I’m thinking a little about going to the Canary Islands, because there are situations of migrants coming from the sea and I would like to be close to the government and the people.”

Will she be in Paris for the inauguration of Notre Dame in December?

“I’m not going to Paris.”

In Venezuela the situation is dramatic. In these days when she was traveling the theoretically elected president had to go into exile in Spain. What message would you give to the people of Venezuela?

“I have not followed the situation in Venezuela but the message I will give to the government is to dialogue and make peace. Dictatorships are useless and end badly, sooner or later. Read the history of the Church… I will ask that the government and the people do everything to find a path to peace in Venezuela. I cannot give a political opinion because I do not know the details. I know that the bishops have spoken and the message of the bishops is good.”

In East Timor he mentioned young victims of sexual abuse. Obviously we thought of Bishop Belo. In France there is a similar case with Abbé Pierre, the founder of Emmaus, who for several years was elected the favorite personality of the French people. In both cases, their charisma made it more difficult to believe the accusations. What the Vatican Knew About Abbé Pierre? And what can you say to the victims? And to those who have difficulty believing that a person who did so much good could also commit crimes?

«You have touched on a very sore point, a very delicate one. They are good people, people who do good, you mentioned Abbé Pierre. With so much good done, it is clear that this person is an ugly sinner. And this is our human condition. We must not say: let’s cover it up, let’s cover it up so it doesn’t show. Public sins are public and must be condemned. For example, Abbé Pierre is a man who did a lot of good but also a sinner. We must speak clearly about these things, not hide. I don’t know when the Vatican found out about Abbé Pierre, I wasn’t here and it never occurred to me to do research on this; but certainly after his death, before I don’t know. The work against abuse is something that we all must do. But not only against sexual abuse, against every type of abuse: social abuse, educational abuse, changing people’s mentality, taking away freedom. Abuse is in my opinion a demonic thing, because every type of abuse destroys the dignity of the person, every type of abuse seeks to destroy what we all are: the image of God. I am happy when these cases come to light. A few years ago we had a meeting with the presidents of the episcopal conferences on cases of sexual abuse and other abuses. We had very well done statistics, I believe from the United Nations: and 42-46% of abuses occur in the family or in the neighborhood… Finally: the sexual abuse of children, of minors, is a crime and a shame.”

Some countries are starting to distance themselves from their commitment to the Paris Agreement for economic reasons, especially in the wake of the pandemic. What do you think about this?

«The climate problem is serious, it is very serious. After Paris (Cop21 in 2016), which was the peak, climate meetings are in decline. We talk, we talk, but we do not do. I have spoken about this in two writings: “Praise be to you” And “Praise God“».

What can Singapore learn from the other three countries we visited?

“You can always learn something. Because every person and every country has a different richness. This is why brotherhood in communication is important. For example, if I think of East Timor I saw many children, in Singapore I didn’t see many. Maybe it’s something to learn… And the future is children, think about that. Oh, another thing: the people of Singapore are very nice! Smile, smile!”

At the end of the Mass, Tolu drew the attention of the Timorese to the presence of crocodiles.. What did he mean?

“I took the image of crocodiles coming to the beach. East Timor has a simple, familiar, joyful culture. It is a culture of life: it has many children, many. And when I spoke of crocodiles, I spoke of the ideas that can come from outside to ruin this harmony. I remained in love with Timor-Leste.”





In East Timor, Catholics are the majority, but there is a growth of sects. Did the term “crocodiles” also refer to them?

“Maybe. Because all religions must be respected, but a distinction is made between religion and sect. Religion is universal, whatever it is. The sect is restrictive, it is a small group that always has another intention.”