The news was released in the trial of officials accused of embezzlement and other financial crimes related to the real estate business.

The Holy Father authorized a million-dollar operation to free the nun Gloria Cecilia Narváez, a Colombian national, kidnapped for more than four years in Mali, according to a cardinal who is being prosecuted in a Vatican court.

Angelo Becciu stressed that he told the Pope that the operation, including the establishment of a “network of contacts” and an eventual rescue, would cost a maximum of around one million euros.

“He approved. I must say that every phase of that operation was approved by the Holy Father,” said Becciu, who at the time was the deputy of the Vatican secretariat of state.

According to the prelate, Cecilia Marogna, who is also being prosecuted, put him in contact with an intelligence and risk company based in London in 2018 to find the release of sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez who was kidnapped by the ‘Frente de Liberation of Macina’, a group linked to Al Qaeda.

The Colombian nun, Gloria Cecilia Narváez, speaks to the press after her release by a jihadist group that had held her hostage in Mali since 2017. Archive image. © REUTERS – Luisa González

Angelo Becciu, 73, charged with embezzlement, abuse of office and inducing a witness to perjury, is the only cardinal among 10 defendants in a corruption trial that began last July.

Becciu’s operation

According to the defendant, a special account was created for the operation in the Vatican Secretariat of State and that the payments were made to accounts indicated by Marogna. At another point, the defendant claimed that the company designated for the ransom made contact with the kidnappers, but did not specify whether a ransom had been paid.

The operation was kept secret, even from the then Vatican security chief, because any leak would have jeopardized the holy institution and sparked international criticism and “endangered the lives and safety of other missionaries.”

Giovanni Angelo Becciu, retires after kneeling before Pope Francis to swear allegiance and become a cardinal. Stock image. © AFP – Andreas Solaro

The common factor between Becciu and Marogna is embezzlement.

The accusation issued in July said that she had received, from the Secretary of State, some 575,000 euros in the period between 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors point out that she allegedly used a large part of those funds for “personal benefit”, including the purchase of luxury items.

The defendant denies all the accusations, as does the cardinal, who is also accused of nepotism in favor of his brothers, an accusation that he also rejects.

In this particular, he is being investigated for sending 125,000 euros to the ‘Cooperativa Spes’ in Sardinia, managed by his brother Tonino. This alleged embezzlement earned him the cardinalate and the position of prefect for the Cause of Saints.

The trial of discord

The process revolves around the acquisition, by the Vatican Secretariat of State, of a building in a distinguished area of ​​London for 350 million euros, starting in 2014.

Errors in the operation caused the Vatican to lose some 127 million euros. Two Italian brokers are being prosecuted for extortion at the request of Vatican prosecutors.

Angelo Becciu denied that resources from the “St. Peter’s Pence” were used for the sale of the property, which collects the offerings of the faithful for charitable works, since the millions that this collection received annually (from 45 to 50 million) already They had another goal.

The funds used were those reserved by the Secretary of State and because its Administrative Office believed that the operation would be successful.

The fundamental hypotheses in the case are based on the aspects of the agreement, the banks used by the Holy See in these movements and the institutional relations of the cardinal with other Vatican officials.

Becciu’s testimony was possible thanks to the fact that the Holy Father lifted the “pontifical secret” of the cardinal so that he could answer questions related to Cecilia Marogna and the kidnapping of the Colombian nun.

The cardinal assured his total loyalty to the pontiff and defended that he always sought to benefit the Holy See above personal interests.

Other defendants in the judicial process are former Vatican officials and employees also accused of embezzlement and other financial crimes related to the real estate operation. All of them have denied having acted in detriment of the law.

with Reuters