“I would like to underline one thing: it is very important that there is this meeting, this meeting between men and women, because today the worst danger is the ideology of gender, which cancels out differences.” Thus Pope Francis spoke off the cuff at the beginning of the audience with the participants in the International Conference “Man-Woman image of God. For an anthropology of vocations” promoted by the Center for Research and Anthropology of Vocations (CRAV), which is taking place in the Vatican until tomorrow.

Pope Francis: “Gender ideology is the worst danger of our time”



«I asked to carry out studies on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; erasing difference is erasing humanity. Man and woman, however, are in a fruitful 'tension'”, underlined the Pontiff. «I remember reading a novel from the beginning of the twentieth century, written by the son of the Archbishop of Canterbury: 'The Lord of the World'. The novel talks about the future and is prophetic, because it shows this tendency to erase all differences. It's interesting to read it, if you have time read it, because there are these problems of today; that man was a prophet”, he then exhorted those present.